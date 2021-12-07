The V.I. Water and Power Authority has issued $35 million in bond anticipation notes funded by fuel tax revenues that will enable the authority to purchase three generators that have been in use on St. Thomas since 2019, according to a news release issued Monday.
“As a result of the final payment for the first three generators, Wärtsilä agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against the Authority pending before the District Court,” the release stated.
A Finnish manufacturer of power and marine equipment, Wärtsilä is incorporated in the United States, in Maryland.
Wärtsilä entered into a contract with WAPA in March 2017 to design, engineer, buy equipment for, construct, start up and test a liquid propane gas-fueled power plant at the Harley power plant on St. Thomas.
WAPA agreed to pay Wärtsilä $34.39 million for the work in scheduled payments, and late payments would be subject to interest, according to the lawsuit filed by Wärtsilä.
By 2020 WAPA had defaulted on the payment agreement, and Wärtsilä filed suit in March, seeking $48 million in late payments and interest.
According to Monday’s statement from WAPA, “The issuance of the 2021 Electric Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes also allows the Authority to pay other outstanding amounts owed to Wärtsilä and to Aggreko for operating and maintenance costs; and to fund the associated debt service reserve funds and the cost of issuance associated with the financing of the Notes.”
WAPA management thanked the Authority’s “Finance Division, Project Management Team and Office of General Counsel along with the members of the external financing team consisting of Sustainable Capital Advisors LLC (Financial Advisor), Duane Morris LLC (Bond Counsel), Greenberg Traurig LLC (Disclosure Counsel), Essex Securities (Placement Agent), Hardwick Law Firm LLC (Placement Agent Counsel), Ballard Spahr LLC (Purchaser’s Counsel) and UMB Bank (Trustee),” according to the news release.
WAPA recently received four new, additional Wärtsilä generators, and the smaller units are expected to help reduce load on the plant’s larger, aging units that cause widespread outages when they fail.
Officials said at the time that it will take an additional 15 months to install the new units, which will not be ready until 2023.
Passed by the V.I. Legislature in 2012, the fuel tax is a seven-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and diesel fuel that must be paid when gasoline and diesel fuel is imported into the territory.