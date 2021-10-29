The V.I. Water and Power Authority announced a scheduled water service interruption from 11 tonight to 9 a.m. Saturday for potable water customers in areas east of Sub Base, including Harwood Highway, Frenchtown, Altona, Savan, downtown Charlotte Amalie, Hospital Ground, Long Bay, Estate Thomas and a portion of Havensight.
The interruption will allow WAPA employees to work on a permanent fix to a leaking water main in the Sub Base area of St. Thomas that was compromised Wednesday and left residents from that area to experience either significantly reduced water pressure, or a complete loss of water service.
Repairs on the water main were completed early Thursday morning, but a second break occurred when the line was “repressurized, and a temporary repair was made,” Jean Greaux Jr., WAPA spokesman, said.
The Sub Base roadway from the entrance to Crowley Marine will remain closed to vehicular traffic, to facilitate repair work, he said.
Motorists who require access to the area should enter and exit from the airport access road near the Emerald Beach Resort, the release stated.