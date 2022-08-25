The V.I. Water and Power Authority will take another step toward expanding electric vehicles in its fleet with the purchase of a hybrid bucket truck that will utilize an electric battery for operation.
Ashley Bryan, WAPA’s director of Transmission and Distribution, told board members at Thursday’s meeting that the Versalift hybrid bucket truck would cost $323,000, and would be fully funded by the U.S. Department of Interior’s Energizing Insular Communities grant.
That grant was recently tapped by the V.I. Energy Office for the purchase of 23 Teslas for the V.I. government, eight of which WAPA has received.
Bryan explained that the traditional bucket trucks currently in use are “extremely inefficient.”
“The engine has to idle for the entire time that the boom is up in the air, which is extremely loud,” Bryan said.
She added that this not only wastes fuel, but the noise proves to be a safety issue, as it can be difficult for employees to hear each other while on the job site.
The hybrid bucket truck still has an engine, but the system that raises the bucket into the air would operate via an internal battery.
“This lowers the noise at job sites, and supervisors can communicate with the employees,” Bryan explained.
According to Bryan’s calculations, based on the average idle time of a bucket truck — around 1,000 hours in a year — the authority could save a total of $12,650 annually based on fuel and maintenance costs.
“This calculation is based on 2019 fuel costs, so it will be a higher savings based on fuel costs today,” Bryan added.
She also noted the flexibility offered with the hybrid electric vehicle compared to a fully electric bucket truck.
“If in 20 years we are seeing reduced capacity [in the battery], you can bypass that and have it operate off the regular hydraulic system,” Bryan noted.
Other models of hybrid bucket trucks were considered, but Bryan said that those companies would not be able to provide the vehicle for another three to four years, whereas the Versalift model could be on island in three to four weeks.
The hybrid truck will be put into use on St. Thomas, which currently only has one bucket truck. St. John has two bucket trucks and St. Croix has 10.
In regard to the Teslas that have been integrated into WAPA’s fleet, Bryan said, “we have been seeing a lot of savings surrounding that.”
She, however, did not quantify those savings in numbers.
WAPA Executive Director Andrew Smith also reported to the board that internal funding is being set aside in anticipation of the purchase of a new truck for the St. Thomas district.
On St. Croix, vehicles in service have been “in good shape,” but out of the 10 trucks on St. Thomas, six trucks are still waiting for parts that are “en route,” according to Smith.
“The repairs that the trucks need on St. Thomas are much more significant, especially due to the terrain,” Smith said.
Smith also updated the board on a vehicular accident on St. Thomas that involved two WAPA employees who struck a utility pole. The employees are still recovering from bone fractures and lacerations, and Smith said the authority is still looking into the cause of the accident.
“We have administered drug and alcohol testing, and we are conducting a full safety investigation, along with the police report,” Smith said.
The board approved three other items at the meeting, including the removal of third-party meter testing for the Donald Francois gas insulated switchgears, a no-cost 60-day extension of onsite environmental remediation efforts to prepare for the installation of new Wartsila engines, and a second extension of the existing Aggreko lease agreement until Oct. 31.