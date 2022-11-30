Hours before a threatened deadline in which the St. Croix power plant would cease operating for lack of propane fuel, the V.I. Water and Power Authority announced an alternative – reverting back to diesel.
That, however, would mean unreliable power generation for thousands of customers, and WAPA President and CEO Andy Smith is asking for the community’s understanding.
The Authority is “pleased to announce successful arrangement of a shipment of diesel enabling normal power production” its power plants on both St. Croix and St. Thomas, according to a WAPA statement. “Due to the shift of operations to 100% diesel, there will be sole reliance on the older generation units which may result in a reduction in reliability. The Aggrekos and Wartsilas, the newer generators, will not be in operation due to their need for propane.”
The statement also noted that “as the older generation units in operation are overdue for maintenance, this may add to its unreliability” upon the transition and “the Authority asks for the community’s understanding during this transition as all attempts are being made to ensure there are no territory-wide rolling blackouts and that our most vulnerable communities are prioritized.”
WAPA finds itself in the precarious position after its propane supplier, Vitol, announced plans to suspend fuel deliveries to the territory if it didn’t come up with $145 million to pay long overdue obligations.
Vitol’s Chief Operating Officer Max Bulk, in a Nov. 11 letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., threatened to end its contract, noting Vitol would not deliver “any future cargos of propane to WAPA, and the Plants will cease to operate when the current vessel’s inventory of propane is delivered and consumed.”
Bulk warned then that based on current inventory and projections of demand, the Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix would run out of fuel and cease to operate today.
The Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas will cease to operate on Dec. 2, Bulk wrote.
WAPA Corporate Communications Director Shanell Petersen confirmed in an email earlier this month that the dates were realistic, writing that “the November 30 and Dec. 3 (sic) dates are accurate as mentioned within the suspension letter which would lead to rolling blackouts territory-wide.”
Bryan, who left for the nation’s capital on Sunday, said he planned to discuss WAPA with White House representatives and senators from both sides of the aisle. On Tuesday, however, his office made no mention of WAPA, and instead issued photo-ops of him meeting with an unnamed White House official. Government House also issued photos of Bryan and members of his V.I. delegation touring a D.C. school.
Smith has said that WAPA had been clear with Vitol that it has a strategic plan to improve its cost structure. The costly Vitol contract, once touted as a way to get more electricity cheaper to residents, was inked by then WAPA CEO Hugo Hodge Jr.
“The Authority’s new leadership has also been consistent in its message to Vitol that the Authority’s plans also envision a path forward in which it arrives at a commercially viable solution that is equitable to both Vitol and the community of the Virgin Islands to address its debts to Vitol,” Smith said earlier this month, noting that Vitol’s most recent proposal is for WAPA to pay a $145 million buyout.
“This is in addition to the almost $80 million that the Authority has already paid to Vitol for the capital lease, over $40 million for operation of the propane system, and almost $400 million for fuel. To put the buyout proposal from Vitol in perspective a buyout of $145 million would increase the Authority’s outstanding debt by approximately 60%,” he said then.