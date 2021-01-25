The V.I. Water and Power Authority has been awarded more than $113 million in federal funds for the installation of composite utility poles and the burying of electrical equipment on St. John, according to a WAPA statement.
The funding, approved Friday, is the latest obligation of funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to WAPA to execute mitigation projects.
This “approval of $113,409,904.55 by FEMA follows on WAPA’s continued justification of projects to modernize and rehabilitate not only the power plants but the electric grids comprised of both transmission and distribution components,” said WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer in the statement.
To date, 966 composite poles have been installed on St. John representing about 49% of the 1,960 poles planned for the island.
The poles, which are lighter, stronger and more resilient to hurricane-force winds, seek to replace vulnerable wooden poles and harden WAPA’s transmission and distribution system.
Kupfer said ground will be broken on St. John “in a few weeks” for the first phase of burying Feeder 7E, beginning at the existing substation and continuing towards downtown Cruz Bay. “Plans for the project have been approved, permits are in place and a notice to proceed was issued recently to the contractor,” he said.
The burying of electrical equipment further mitigates the risk of damage during a natural disaster.
In a statement, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said the grant will ensure WAPA will bring the utility back to pre-disaster capacity. “Approximately 90% of St. John’s power overhead distribution system experienced damage resulting in numerous outages to both commercial and residential customers, she said in a statement.
WAPA is now working to restore the system back to pre-disaster capacity and function while improving the design and resilience,” Plaskett said.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said the award “marks another critical milestone in our recovery and our efforts to support WAPA’s ongoing transformation and plans to bring energy independence to St. Johnians.”
“The Office of Disaster Recovery commends the continued efforts of our local and federal partners, as we aim to build a more resilient and dependable power grid that can withstand future weather events,” said Director Adrienne L. Willams-Octalien. “The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority has been awarded just over $1 billion of the $5 billion obligated to the territory to cover both emergency and permanent work in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria.”
Key components of the WAPA’s transformation plan include poles that can better withstand windstorms, burying of electrical equipment, addition of more solar and wind renewables to the grid, addition of new generation at power plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix and the development of micro electric grids with battery systems, according to the statement.
In addition, St. John is also slated to receive two standby power generators that will restore service to customers on the island when generation challenges affect the St. Thomas power plant. The standby generators are now in the design stages.