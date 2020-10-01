The V.I. Water and Power Authority has been awarded over a half million dollars in federal funds to undergo an autopsy — a thorough evaluation of its organization, staffing and cost of services to improve operations and efficiency.
According to WAPA, an independent company will be contracted to perform the evaluation, which will involve a deep dive into the utility’s organizational structure as well as its job classifications, position descriptions, compensation programs, employee benefits, hiring procedures and related processes.
The study will also review recruitment and staffing practices, and determine whether the current structure, pay practices, benefits, policies and procedures are efficient for WAPA’s current operations and in line with future business development.
“WAPA currently employs 549 full-time and temporary individuals throughout the territory,” said WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer in a statement. “Due to the nature of the industry, and because the utility has undergone major technology changes in recent years, WAPA requires a highly skilled staff. This study will ensure that the WAPA staffing and compensation strategies are effectively structured to allow for the successful achievement of organizational objectives.”
WAPA also requested the review to assure they are prepared to administer federally funded projects.
In addition to the personnel review, a Cost of Service Study will purportedly allow WAPA to better design electricity rates for each customer class to ensure that 100% of the total amount of allocated costs will be collected in rates.
The study will also help the utility to develop avoided cost studies, line extension policies and distributed energy resource compensation, according to WAPA.
The Comprehensive Personnel Review was funded for $375,000 and is estimated to take seven to eight months to complete. The Cost of Service Study was funded for $200,000 and will take nine months to complete.
Both are made possible via grants awarded in mid-September through the Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs’ Energizing Insular Communities program.
The announcement comes a day after Sen. Kenneth Gittens blasted the utility for hiring new chief financial officer William Schmidt, while also retaining its current CFO Debra Gottlieb as an interim special advisor for six months. Both will be making $168,000 and $140,000, respectively.