The V.I. Water and Power Authority is preparing to ask a court to end a consent decree intended to monitor air pollution at its power plant on St. Croix, and is working to comply with a similar agreement on St. Thomas.
The WAPA board met Thursday and approved a two-year, $200,000 contract for air pollution compliance consulting services with Arcadis, one of only two companies to respond to a request for proposals.
“For St. Croix district we’ve pretty much completed all of the requirements, we expect to petition for release from the consent decree in early 2022,” said Nailah Elliott of WAPA’s environmental department.
WAPA is continuing to work on the requirements governing air quality monitoring on St. Thomas, but is not yet ready to petition for an end to that consent decree, she said.
The board has previously approved similar contracts with Arcadis.
“What bothers me is we’ve had something like 20 years, maybe more, with Arcadis,” said board member Elizabeth Armstrong.
While Elliott said the project was widely advertised and seven companies were directly solicited, Armstrong countered there needs to be “appropriate competition for the engagement,” and was the only board member to vote against the contract.
Board members also voted to grant WAPA more flexibility in a contract to obtain necessary equipment, which will not add additional cost.
Gabriel Dore, manager of the Harley power plant on St. Thomas, said WAPA needs a territorywide contract for supplemental materials and services, as staff can’t keep up with the various needs, including corrosion control.
“Corrosion is one of the biggest factors of failure that we have around here,” Dore said.
The board approved a contract modification with Haugland Energy to clarify that the company is expected to dispose of used oil as WAPA no longer has burners to burn the used oil off.
Armstrong asked where the oil goes, and Elliott said it “will be recycled in Puerto Rico.” Board members approved the contract modification, which will not add any cost, with Armstrong abstaining.
The board unanimously approved contracts with two companies for demolition and firewater pump house construction at Harley Power Plant. Interim director of project management Odari Thomas said the project is necessary to facilitate installation of four new Wärtsilä generators.
The board also unanimously approved a three-month extension of a contract with Sustainable Capital Advisors, at a cost of $20,000 a month, “plus reasonable expenses for a revised contract amount of $920,000 and transaction fee upon execution of leases, loans, bond anticipation notes, bonds, and equity capital,” according to Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb.
WAPA will pay advisors $75,000 for each issuance of less than $10 million and $100,000 for each issuance of more than $10 million, Gottlieb said.
Cordell Jacobs of WAPA and Pete Bonnes, contracted project manager for the Cruz Bay Underground Project, updated the board on a 143-day delay that has resulted in $1.5 million in expenses due to equipment rentals and costs involved with hiring and transporting stateside contractors back and forth after the project halted in March.
The contract was initially for six months and “the main reason we had a delay on this project was there was a requirement for archaeological services, and getting archaeological services took longer than expected,” Jacobs said.
In addition, WAPA was delayed in obtaining easements and right-of-way access to complete the hazard mitigation work, and still has not received full approval from the National Park.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $1.5 million overage, and also approved a $1.82 million and 30-day time increase for road restoration work in the Cruz Bay area.
Jacobs said WAPA did not anticipate having to restore roads created with both asphalt and concrete, but once the road composition was uncovered, the Public Works permit required it to be restored, which has added costs.
The board also approved a $1.88 million cost increase for J. Benton, contractor on the Container Port underground project.
Jacobs explained changes required by the Coastal Zone Management division added to road restoration costs, which have been verbally approved by FEMA, which is funding the project.
Gottlieb warned WAPA does not have the funds if FEMA doesn’t approve the increase. Board member and Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas said he’s concerned “FEMA can pull the rug out from under you at any time, they can deny the project and you have no reserve to get it back in action.”
He said the Office of Disaster Recovery “needs to do a better job in supporting WAPA” and other agencies struggling with the slow, cumbersome pace of the FEMA funding approval process.