The V.I. Water and Power Authority board held an emergency meeting Monday to approve a contract extension for utility work around the Cruz Bay Cemetery on St. John, where the discovery of disrupted human remains has slowed progress on trenching and line burial efforts.
The delays have resulted in $324,278 in delay charges from Haugland Energy, the contractor for the project, and $124,631 due to changes in the scope of work, according to WAPA project manager Vernon Alexander.
“The delays encountered have to do with the numerous archaeological discoveries, which have slowed down work, as well as we still haven’t received the full clearance from the National park. For this reason, the full project isn’t available to the contractor, it’s resulted in a delay of 22 days. Also, based on the current schedule we’re requesting to extend this schedule by 240 days,” Alexander said.
That would mean the project would extend through the end of May.
The project was initially scheduled to begin in January, but delays in obtaining Coastal Zone Management approval and archaeologist clearances from the National Park set the start date back to March, Alexander said.
Work “started and stopped a couple of times due to misunderstanding on some of the requirements, as well as us not having the archaeologist. We were able to get over those hurdles and the project restarted in July,” Alexander said. In July, however, “in the Gallows Point area, we uncovered several human remains recently, in several locations.”
The St. Thomas-St. John Historic Preservation Committee discussed the situation during a recent meeting, and Sean Krigger, director of the V.I. State Historic Preservation Office, explained that “this is no fault of WAPA, this is no fault of the contractor.”
The problem was created decades ago and has been “kicked down the road” to the present day, Krigger said, but the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and all involved with the project “are committed to ensuring that this project will cause no more harm to these burials.”
Archaeologist David Brewer said the road going up the hill was cut in 1954 and “at the time it was just a dirt road, and apparently they paid no attention to anything other than building this road, so they cut through the cemetery.”
At the time, “they had no qualms about it and bones were scattered about,” Brewer said. In the 1960s, the road was paved with asphalt and “again, bones were scattered about. People cared, but there were no legal consequences, let me put it that way.”
The project is being funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which requires an archaeologist to be on site monitoring the excavation work.
To date, four burials have been uncovered, and Alexander said Monday that the work has only progressed through about 25% of the cemetery area, so more burials are expected.
The remains are being reviewed by the archaeologist and the State Historic Preservation Office and “we’re working on a path forward and determining what exactly needs to be done to move forward in that area,” said WAPA Project Manager Cordell Jacobs.
Alexander said there are still “a number of unknowns” and further delays are possible, but they’re now using “ground penetrating radar to give us a better understanding of what is subsurface, and help better plan the work going forward.”
Board members voted to approve the 240-day time extension and a total cost increase of $448,910.49, with member Elizabeth Armstrong abstaining.