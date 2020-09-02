The V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board on Tuesday authorized an increase in the price of propane from 33 to 38 cents per gallon in an effort to stave off a potential cut in the local propane supply chain.
While WAPA claims the increase will not affect ratepayers, it still means the cash-strapped utility must find ways to pay an additional $300,000 a month to propane supplier Vitol, which is already owed more than $75 million in infrastructure costs from WAPA.
“I continue to see that we do not address our financial situation in a sophisticated enough fashion and I don’t support these short-term measures. They don’t really solve anything,” said board member Elizabeth Armstrong, who voted against the increase.
According to WAPA Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, Vitol requested the 5-cent increase after months of granting the utility forbearance on its payments. Moreover, Vitol is poised to suffer losses in sales in the Virgin Islands as the demand for propane drops.
“Under our original contract, we had envisioned purchasing some 240,000 barrels a month of propane. But because of lower demand and because we’ve moved to more efficient generation, our demand has been closer to 150,000 barrels a month,” Kupfer said.
“[Vitol] needs the 5 cents in order to cover their freight and other handling costs. Without that increase and without cutting their losses, they are not interested in continuing supply of propane given the amount of forbearance they’ve provided us and the fact that there is now a $75 million [debt].”
Kupfer warned that a failure to pay Vitol would lead to WAPA going into default and transferring to more costly and less efficient diesel fuel. The Wartsila and Aggreko units on St. Thomas and St. Croix, respectively, would be shut down and the utility could face a staggering $3 million a month in increased diesel payments, along with unreliable service.
“We’d be particularly vulnerable in St. Croix, as Unit 20 is down for maintenance until the end of November, leaving us with only Unit 17 and Unit 20. It is very likely that in the next three months, we would have an outage on one or both of those, which could result in prolonged power outages,” Kupfer said.
While voting 6-3 in favor of the increase, board members, even those who voted in the affirmative, voiced their reluctance and uncertainty that WAPA could absorb the higher cost.
“We think we can absorb it [with] current cashflows,” Kupfer said. “We’ll take a harder look at the capital [projects] program and see if there is potentially some savings there that we can put toward this additional $300,000 a month.”
Voting in favor of the increase were board members Anthony Thomas, Noel Loftus, Juanita Young, Kyle Fleming, Joel Lee, and Cheryl Boynes-Jackson.
Voting against the increase were Armstrong and Jed JohnHope and Hubert Turnbull.