The V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board unanimously approved contracts for solar and wind generation agreements Thursday, which are expected to eventually help reduce the cost of electricity in the territory, and is working on a buyout with propane supplier Vitol.

WAPA Executive Director and CEO Andy Smith said the Authority has been discussing adding renewable generation sources to the grid for years, and is ready to move forward with new projects that are estimated to take about 24 months to complete.

