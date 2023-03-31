The V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board unanimously approved contracts for solar and wind generation agreements Thursday, which are expected to eventually help reduce the cost of electricity in the territory, and is working on a buyout with propane supplier Vitol.
WAPA Executive Director and CEO Andy Smith said the Authority has been discussing adding renewable generation sources to the grid for years, and is ready to move forward with new projects that are estimated to take about 24 months to complete.
The current Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC rate, is 22.2 cents, and the total rate is 41 cents per kilowatt hour.
The current actual production cost is closer to 30 cents, Smith said, and the V.I. government has been subsidizing WAPA with American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset those fuel costs and prevent a rate hike for customers.
The power purchase agreements for renewables are expected to generate power for 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour, so the project would result in one-third of WAPA’s energy costing half of the current LEAC rate, Smith said.
New, more efficient Wartsila generators being installed at the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas are expected to generate power at around 12 to 13 cents per kilowatt hour, so that will reap near-term savings as renewables are brought online, Smith said.
While he hesitated to estimate any figures when it comes to the potential reduction in the LEAC rate, which is set by the Public Services Commission, “I see a very clear path for a fuel cost blend for WAPA that is materially below where it is today,” Smith said. “I am very confident that we are going to be directionally able to move the rate down as we move these projects forward.”
The board voted to enter a contract with St. Croix Wind LLC for a power purchase agreement for St. Croix. The contract is not to exceed 35 megawatts nor 12 cents per kilowatt hour for a fixed-price term of 25 years, with the option for a 5-year extension at the same terms and conditions.
The board also approved the Authority to enter a contract with Bovoni Wind LLC for a Power Purchase Agreement for St. Thomas. The St. Thomas contract is not to exceed 20 megawatts nor 12 cents per kilowatt hour for a fixed-price term of 25 years, with the option for a 5-year extension at the same terms and conditions, according to WAPA.
The board also voted to authorize Smith to enter power purchase agreements for solar projects on St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix with a fixed-price term of 25 years and the option for a 5-year extension at the same terms and conditions with respective contractors. The St. Croix contract is not to exceed 22 megawatts, the St. John contract is not to exceed 20 megawatts, and the St. Thomas contract is not to exceed 24 megawatts, according to WAPA.
During the Executive Director’s report, Smith said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has called the Legislature into Special Session on April 5 to discuss a line of credit that will help provide funding for WAPA to buyout a contract with propane supplier Vitol.
WAPA has been in a long-running dispute with Vitol, which demanded $145 million from WAPA for overdue payments in November. WAPA was unable to come up with that cash, but Smith said they’ve been working to come to arrange a buyout.
“We’ve reached an agreement to do that,” and are applying to federal partners for help, Smith said.
The line of credit is intended to allow cashflow flexibility to potentially make a payment to Vitol but “it’s not intended that that line of credit will be out there forever, and when WAPA receives federal funding, it will be retroactive and “simply replaces that payment,” he said.
Board member Hubert Turnbull asked for clarification on WAPA’s current obligations to the Government Employees Retirement System, and Smith said they’re going to make the final catch-up payment for employee contributions next week. GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs said at a recent board meeting that WAPA owes $219,976 in employee contributions and fees.
For years, cash-strapped WAPA had been withholding contributions to the government’s pension plan from employee checks, but not actually remitting that money to GERS.
Smith, who took over in Jan. 2022, said he ceased that practice as soon as he learned it was happening, but WAPA still can’t afford to pay the employer contributions to GERS.
Nibbs said at the March 23 meeting that as of Feb. 28, WAPA owes $10.5 million in outstanding employer contributions.
The WAPA board also voted Thursday to approve contract amendments that include an additional 800 composite poles, which is intended to speed completion of the composite pole project, which will replace all wooden WAPA poles in the territory not slated for future undergrounding.
The project is around 85% complete on St. Thomas and St. John, and about 75% complete on St. Croix. Water Island’s composite pole project is finished.
The board also approved a cost increase and time extension for the Harley Plant’s battery energy storage project, and an amendment to the West Peak Energy contract due to personnel changes.
“This is a large complex project that requires the assistance of a licensed Project Management firm and experienced commissioning engineers,” stated Chavante Marsh, Interim Project Management Director.
The board also approved a no-cost extension for the Comprehensive Security contract, and approved excess general liability insurance coverage for April 2023 to April 2024 under an existing three-year contract that provides an additional $15 million in coverage, according to WAPA.