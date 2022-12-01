The V.I. Water and Power Authority will begin purchasing propane from alternative suppliers under a temporary agreement approved during a governing board meeting held Wednesday.

The WAPA board voted to allow CEO and Executive Director Andy Smith “to purchase propane in an amount not to exceed $500,000 per day from either Carib LPG, Rubis, Antilles/Parkland, or Polaris,” according to a news release.

