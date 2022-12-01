The V.I. Water and Power Authority will begin purchasing propane from alternative suppliers under a temporary agreement approved during a governing board meeting held Wednesday.
The WAPA board voted to allow CEO and Executive Director Andy Smith “to purchase propane in an amount not to exceed $500,000 per day from either Carib LPG, Rubis, Antilles/Parkland, or Polaris,” according to a news release.
The authorization is temporary and expires on January 6.
The decision comes after WAPA’s long-time propane supplier VITOL announced plans to suspend fuel deliveries to the territory if WAPA doesn’t come up with $145 million to pay long overdue obligations.
The Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix was set to cease operations Wednesday, and the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas was projected to run out of propane today. But WAPA announced Tuesday that they would revert back to using diesel fuel in generating units, averting the threat of rolling blackouts.
Smith said the change would result in unreliable power generation for thousands of customers, and asked for the community’s understanding.
WAPA has long struggled to provide customers with reliable service even when fuel was plentiful, but the addition of alternative propane sources will help keep power flowing to customers.
The WAPA board also voted to approve a no cost, 46-day time extension for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Archaeological Services at the Cruz Bay Underground Project. The contract is now extended to February 15, and “Phase 1/Feeder 7E of the Cruz Bay Underground Project is currently 97% complete, with full completion anticipated by year end,” according to a news release.
The board also approved an increase of $1.32 million to the Cruz Bay Underground Project for project scope modifications, given the discovery of human remains along Strande Gade and Bay Street, in the area of the St. John Cemetery.
The remains were discovered when the project began in 2021, in an area believed to have been previously disturbed by road construction in the 1950s and 1960s. The project is being funded by FEMA, which requires an archaeologist to be on site monitoring the excavation work.
The board also voted to authorize Smith “to contract with Aggreko LLC for a two-year lease at the same terms and conditions as the existing lease with two exceptions. First, the monthly capacity charge increases to an amount not to exceed $28.67 per kilowatt month in year one and $27.36 per kilowatt month in year two,” according to a news release.
“Second, the new lease includes an exit option starting at the end of month 12 whereby the Authority can exit the lease for a payment of $656,160 with the exit payment declining by $54,680 per month each month in months 13-24,” according to the news release.
Board members also voted to increase the Geographic Information System contract with Symbiosa by $9,825 to $6,697,419 to address price changes in materials. This increase to the project is 100% grant funded by FEMA.
Board members also approved the extension of First Bank lines of credit and overdraft facility to April 30, at a cost not to exceed $120,000, according to the news release.
