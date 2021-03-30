WAPA board chairman addresses challenges, concerns
For years, the V.I. Water and Power Authority has been plagued with problems that have left ratepayers with steep, inconsistent bills and unreliable service. But WAPA board chairman Anthony Thomas said the Authority is moving forward and working to regain the community’s trust – and rebuild its storm-damaged, aging infrastructure to include renewable energy and a sturdier grid.
The problems facing WAPA often appear overwhelming, and Thomas said in an interview with The Daily News that the Authority has a long way to go to resolving some of those issues.
“One of the challenges we face at WAPA, was there has been a time where things were promised and never completed,” Thomas said.
That tendency to over-promise and under-deliver is a habit the current WAPA leadership is working hard to shake, Thomas said, and he wants to bring the focus back to customers’ three basic desires: affordable rates, efficient service and reliability.
“There is no argument from anyone that the people of the Virgin Islands do not deserve that,” Thomas said.
‘Mandate for change’
The WAPA board is comprised of three public-sector and six private-sector members, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. appointed Thomas, commissioner of Property and Procurement, to the WAPA board in 2019, and he was re-elected chairman in 2020. Bryan also appointed Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee and Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming as public sector members because their education and experience is well-suited to WAPA’s needs, Thomas said.
Private-sector members include Cheryl Boynes-Jackson, Elizabeth Armstrong, Juanita Young, Noel Loftus and Hubert Turnbull, and Thomas said Bryan appointed engineer Jed JohnHope and gave board members a “mandate for change” to improve WAPA’s service to ratepayers.
WAPA suffered catastrophic damage in the 2017 hurricanes, which destroyed the Automated Metering Infrastructure used by the electronic billing system, and “since then, the Authority has been picking up the pieces,” Thomas said.
He recently went before the Legislature’s committee on infrastructure and disaster recovery and presented 39 ongoing infrastructure projects “that will be completed by 2025 that will reduce rates, increase efficiency and reliability — all being paid for by HUD or FEMA.”
But the Department of Housing and Urban Development won’t release federal grant funding until WAPA reduces its estimated billing rate below 2%, “which we’re working on,” Thomas said.
WAPA has gotten the estimated billing rate down to about 7%, and once the HUD threshold is met, money will be available for critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades.
Thomas said the post-hurricane repair work was often piecemeal and imperfect, with the goal of restoring electricity to as many customers as possible, as quickly as possible.
‘Fixing a plane in flight’
Now, WAPA is working on more long-term fixes, including repairing the metering system and replacing transformers.
But Thomas said one of the biggest challenges is the fact that WAPA must restore a massively complex system — while still providing service.
“I’m going to be the first to say to you — we are fixing a plane in flight,” Thomas said. “There is no other organization which that actually applies specifically to than WAPA. You can’t turn WAPA off. You can’t turn it off and then fix it and turn it back on, it has to be done during the operational strategies that you’re putting in place.”
Fixing the proverbial plane in flight will involve purchasing seven new generating units from Wärtsilä, “then we’re going to add more renewable sources like wind and solar, and these things are all taking place simultaneously to design this new utility,” Thomas said. “So, the work has already begun in the evaluations, in the research, in development. In the reports that’s coming out of the Authority and it’s getting more streamlined, it’s getting more focused.”
Last week, the Authority’s board approved an agreement with Advance Power to purchase power from a 9 MW, privately-financed wind farm to be built near the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas.
There are many reviews and requirements involved in federally-funded projects, so “we’re not in this alone, we’re not making decisions on the sly,” he added. “We don’t make no decisions on our own without prior approvals from the federal government.”
Once the 39 federally-funded water and power generation infrastructure projects are complete, “that’s going to revolutionize WAPA itself. WAPA is not going to be the WAPA that we know,” Thomas said.
Ending corruption, chaos
Ratepayers have heard such promises before, but Thomas said the current leadership is putting in place measures that will ensure the corruption and chaos of the past is not continuing.
According to Thomas, much of what’s been discussed in the news recently “happened 14 years ago, 10 years ago, 7 years ago.”
“When we walked in the door and joined the members on the board, those things have drifted. So, our way forward, you ask me? — As a board member listening to the chatter, listening to this constant rhetoric about corruption, I as a management professional look at the organization and say, ‘What’s missing?’ Well, what was missing was the board didn’t have any policies that let the public know that we are not going to tolerate any form of corruption.”
The board recently implemented such a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, which strengthens protections for whistleblowers and makes it clear that serious misconduct such as fraud and bribery will result in termination.
“The purpose of this zero-tolerance policy is to ensure there’s no gray areas anymore in the Authority from the very top, which would be myself, all the way down to the person on the bottom totem pole,” Thomas said. “There is no doubt, there is no gray area. The people of the Virgin Islands should know that the leadership and the Authority are anticorruption, period.”
Thomas said that’s yet to be determined if there is ongoing corruption at WAPA.
“Honestly, I can’t tell you because I don’t know. So, the system that’s established is to create an opportunity for us to know, for us to be responsible, to have the proper oversight, and we can’t hide from that,” Thomas said. “We’re the board, we are the oversight committee, we are responsible. So, putting that policy in place gives us an opportunity for us to prepare for anyone that needs to report and anyone that’s caught doing anything reflecting any type of corruption, if they are found to have done so, they are out the door.”
Increasing traparency
The new policy requires WAPA to provide an autonomous reporting line so “anyone at any time in the community can make a call that cannot be traced, to report any kind of conduct by any employee in the Authority,” Thomas said. “It beefs up the internal audit team to support the need for when someone is accused of something — they are deserving that that be fully investigated, prior to reaching any conclusions.”
The WAPA board has pledged increased transparency in its meetings and deliberations, and Thomas said he hopes the public will be able to learn more about the specifics of WAPA’s challenges and efforts.
Thomas said it’s also important to remember all of the dedicated WAPA workers who are just trying to help keep the lights on, and are willing to report corruption and misconduct when they see it.
“You have to create an environment for people to be able to speak,” Thomas said. “All those employees working in WAPA, they don’t like that stigma.”
Another challenge is attracting investors at a time when several top leaders have resigned or retired, including CEO Lawrence Kupfer and COO Clinton Hedrington Jr.
“If I was an investor I would be concerned when the leadership has left,” Thomas said, and WAPA is searching for a new CEO and other permanent leaders — but such positions won’t be cheap to fill.
“It’s going to cost us a little bit more because what I’m trying to attract,” Thomas said. “It’s a difficult place to be in, so you’re looking for someone that has a certain skillset because the Authority’s not just a normal Authority. And anyone that tells you we’re able to fix everything overnight, we should be afraid of that person.”
Litigation and partnerships
Thomas said he was frustrated by a lot of the discussion at a recent Senate hearing, and wanted to correct the suggestion that WAPA improperly sold equipment to the British Virgin Islands after the 2017 hurricanes.
WAPA is a member of CARILEC, an association of Caribbean energy providers, and “there is a relationship between these islands so it’s not unheard of for them to either receive equipment or provide equipment to different islands, because they’re part of this agreement throughout the Caribbean.”
In terms of whether proper procedures were followed in that transaction, “we are talking about the middle of the hurricane disaster recovery, right? We’re not talking about normal operation periods. And there is some question about what the actual policy should apply to,” Thomas said.
“While none of it that happened is illegal, maybe they missed a step,” and he clarified that all of the equipment was surplus.
“Would we be able to give away something we need? The answer is ‘no,’” Thomas said. “We in turn received items that we didn’t have either,” and “this is going on throughout the Caribbean.”
The Senate hearing’s wide-ranging discussion also involved a number of other rumors and accusations, and “I have no knowledge of good or bad, anything that has happened. What I know is that at the hearing we were able to produce the invoices, produce the checks, and explain why we did what we did,” Thomas said.
WAPA is involved in a variety of ongoing litigation, and recently filed a $19 million lawsuit against APR Energy, before being named as the defendant in a $48 million lawsuit filed by Wärtsilä.
“It’s a business world, and the courts are a form of a strategy, whether we are liking the way it unfolds or not,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he can’t speak publicly about ongoing litigation but “it’s not unusual. WAPA is a $400 million company, WAPA pays money to lawyers like everyone else, and the lawyers have their own strategies.”
Thomas said he’s realistic about what it will really take to transform one of the most troubled agencies in the Virgin Islands government.
“Nothing that we’re speaking about happens overnight. However, I have not seen more dedicated individuals trying to do their best — their level best,” Thomas said. “And every time we bring individuals into this territory to work the plants and to do any type of investor reviews, they are astonished what the team has done with the Authority after a disaster like what we went through.”
WAPA is still working to refinance its agreement with fuel supplier Vitol, after earlier efforts were thwarted by the hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, which could provide significant financial relief to the Authority.
“We have never given up on it,” Thomas said. “I can’t do anything about the past except what I’m doing now in the future.”