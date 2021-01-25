The V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board convened an emergency meeting Thursday to correct a documentation error involving one of its disaster recovery vendors.
The error, which was discovered by a federal audit, involved vendor BBC Electric, which had submitted invoices showing its workers were owed double-time pay for hours worked between Dec. 4, 2017, and March 31, 2018.
While the WAPA Board had approved the double-time rate for other vendors and was under the impression that BBC Electric was one of them, it had not provided any documentation granting BBC Electric the rate.
“I really can’t remember why this wasn’t acted on — it was missed,” said WAPA Chief Operating Officer of Electric Systems Clinton Hedrington Jr. Hedrington said BBC Electric’s invoices totaled roughly $20 million for the period, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which conducted the audit, wanted to ensure the amount was backed up with proper documentation.
The board unanimously voted to retroactively approve the adjustment of rates for BBC Electric to double time. Voting in favor were board chairman Anthony Thomas and members Noel Loftus, Cheryl Boynes-Jackson, Jed JohnHope, Joel Lee and Juanita Young.
The $20 million transaction is part of a larger $97 million in transactions flagged by FEMA as not having proper documentation from WAPA.
FEMA, which audited the territory’s recovery project payments for fiscal year 2018, revealed a sweeping lack of supporting documentation for transactions. Collectively these transactions account for $519 million in “potential debt” owed to FEMA.
According to Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien, the improper payments occurred before the inception of the office and during a time when the V.I. government didn’t have systems in place to handle such a large infusion of federal dollars.
With the creation of the office in February 2019, the agency “immediately went to work” on implementing measures to monitor the flow of funding from all federal recovery sources, according to Williams-Octalien.
In a Dec. 7 letter, FEMA notified Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. that the amount in dispute has been reduced to roughly $134 million.