The V.I. Water and Power Authority board met Thursday and confronted some of the myriad problems the utility is facing due to a lack of cash, including the inability to pay lines of credit with FirstBank and ongoing difficulty finding affordable hurricane insurance.
The board voted unanimously to defer the first $1.3 million debt service payment on WAPA’s $94.5 million federal loan for water systems — the third such deferral, according to Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb, who said FEMA agreed to defer debt service payments to July.
Gottlieb said WAPA is also deferring payment to FirstBank because “the Authority is not currently in a position to pay off or pay down the lines of credit when they mature tomorrow.”
WAPA was hoping to delay the maturity date to October, but FirstBank would only agree to a 90-day extension to July 31 on the accounts, including $10 million and $4.87 million lines of credit for electricity systems, $1.125 million and $2 million lines of credit for water systems, and a $50 million overdraft credit facility.
Deferral will add more than $18,000 in fees on each account, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.
Board member Hubert Turnbull said the move was last-minute, and “I don’t like to feel like I’m being rushed.”
Gottlieb said staff would try to provide additional time the next time WAPA needs to defer such payments.
All board members present except Turnbull voted in favor of the measure.
WAPA has repeatedly delayed payment to FirstBank, and the board voted on April 22 to delay payment on $21 million in lines of credit with Banco Popular, adding costs of more than $160,000 in fees, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.
Board members voted unanimously Thursday to approve WAPA’s annual insurance renewal, which covers everything except windstorm damage, according to WAPA Senior Director Joan Foy.
The board’s agenda had initially included action on a hurricane insurance policy, but “due to budgetary constraints, we just listed it instead now as a discussion item,” said interim Executive Director Noel Hodge.
“The Authority did not deal with storm coverage last year; it was too costly,” Foy said, and the Finance department did not approve payment for a new policy because “they did not know where they would get the additional funding.”
Insurance broker Luke Reeve-Tucker of Willis Towers Watson explained most insurers are unwilling to offer WAPA traditional wind storm coverage because of the losses incurred during the 2017 hurricanes — and ongoing litigation over those claims. Insurers willing to offer coverage are not affordable, Reever-Tucker said, so an alternative is being proposed that would cost WAPA $1 million a year for $10 million in coverage if a severe hurricane passes over the territory.
Rather than traditional coverage that includes a deductible and a lengthy claims adjustment process, Foy said the policy would grant 15% of the $10 million for a Category 3 storm, 50% for a Category 4, and 100% for a Category 5.
While the policy wouldn’t cover a Category 1 or Category 2 hurricane, damage from those storms typically doesn’t exceed a traditional policy’s deductible, and “this kind of product is becoming increasingly popular because it provides that simple trigger mechanism,” where payout is made quickly after a storm, Reeve-Tucker said.
During his executive report, Hodge said WAPA is hiring additional temporary meter readers to help reduce estimated billing below the current rate of 8%, and encouraged job-seekers to apply.
Once the estimated billing rate falls below 2%, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release additional funding for critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades, and board chairman Anthony Thomas said WAPA is “doing everything in our power to get there.”
The board began the meeting with a more than hour-long executive session, after which board Secretary Juanita Young reported that “we discussed legal and personnel issues and took action on an item to begin interviews for General Counsel.”
Thomas said the seven board members present had voted unanimously. There is a vacancy left by former board member Noel Loftus, and Elizabeth Armstrong was not present.
The board also voted recently to hire the firm of Russell Reynolds Associates “to lead the recruitment process for the Authority’s new Chief Executive Officer,” according to WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.