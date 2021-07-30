The V.I. Water and Power Authority board voted Thursday to further delay payment on tens of millions of dollars in credit from local banks, and voted not to approve a two-year fuel contract recommended by WAPA staff.
The credit lines are “mostly fully utilized” and will mature Saturday, but WAPA lacks the cash to make payments at this time, according to Debra Gottlieb, who has been serving as WAPA’s acting chief financial officer since June 2018.
WAPA recently released a 2019 audit, and “we’ve commenced working on the 2020 audit, and our slated time to complete that is Dec. 31,” Gottlieb said.
Until that 2020 audit is complete, the banks are hesitant to further extend the maturity date on WAPA’s credit lines, payment on which has already been repeatedly delayed.
The banks also want WAPA to “come into full compliance with its financial reporting requirements,” and in addition to completing the 2020 audit, “to update its long-term fiscal recovery plan,” Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb said WAPA asked Banco Popular to give the Authority until April to make payments on several lines of credit worth $10 million, $8.125 million and $1.875 million, but the bank agreed only to a four-month extension to Oct. 31.
The board also voted unanimously to delay payment on lines of credit with FirstBank worth $18 million to Oct. 31. The bank agreed to WAPA’s requested extension to April 30 on a $15 million overdraft facility, “so we got the almost nine-month extension” on that, Gottlieb said.
Board member Elizabeth Armstrong asked Gottlieb to provide board members with an update on WAPA’s “financial turnaround” plan at the next meeting.
The board voted against a proposed supply contract with Glencore Ltd. for No. 2 fuel oil and ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel for the power plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix. WAPA’s current contract with Glencore Ltd. runs through Dec. 31, 2021.
Director of Production Kevin Smalls explained that WAPA received two bid responses from 12 companies solicited to provide a two-year fuel supply, and WAPA staff detailed the various differences between Glencore’s proposal and a bid by Petromax, before recommending Glencore.
The Authority’s plan to utilize more liquid propane gas has not materialized as planned, and WAPA needs to keep fuel oil on hand until the Donoe solar farm comes back online, and more Wartsila generating units are added within the next 18 to 24 months.
The Authority doesn’t have the cash available to fill oil storage tanks at the St. Thomas and St. Croix power plants, and is reliant on Glencore’s offshore fuel barge for resupply when WAPA is able to pay for more oil.
“If WAPA’s finances were in proper order, there would be no need to have that barge there,” Smalls said.
Thomas said WAPA should consider “the option to do it ourselves, to buy and store,” and Smalls agreed that WAPA could “buy a small barge” to reduce contract costs.
“So, we’re not anticipating any fuel oil reduction over the next few years?” board member Kyle Fleming asked.
Smalls said there will be some reduction, but if there’s an interruption in the liquid propane gas supply, “then we have to have 2,800 barrels a day of pure No. 2 at Harley.
The Petramax bid included a provision that would reduce the cost of the contract if WAPA reduces fuel oil consumption, while the Glencore bid was based on a fixed rate. Staff said both bids would have similar costs over the life of the contract, but the Glencore bid is projected to be between $6.5 to $19 million lower than Petramax.
“If we were to select Petramax and in the same vein, now, ramp up efforts and accelerate efforts to improve efficiency, thereby reducing the demand on the diesel consumption, you could be in a position where you’re actually able to realize savings,” Fleming said. By contrast, with the Glencore contract “there’s no flexibility, we don’t really control our own destiny relative to the cost of fuel.”
Fleming said the Glencore contract is “not necessarily the most effective approach, especially if we have goals and desires to reduce our fossil fuel consumption.”
If the plant storage tanks were full, WAPA would have about 30 days of fuel on hand. But because WAPA can’t afford to fill the tanks, there’s currently only two to three days of fuel available in each district, Smalls said.
WAPA pays $13,000 a day for the standing barge rate, or almost $5 million a year, so “wouldn’t it make more sense to set that money aside to fill our storage tanks?” Armstrong said. “I think Director Fleming was really spot on in his comments We need to look at strategies to actually reduce the cost of fuel. And this continuing to pay for fuel as we did with VITOL, even when we utilized less of it, is part of why our rates never seem to be dropping.”
Fleming, Armstrong, and members Hubert Turnbull and Juanita Young voted against approval of the Glencore contract. Anthony Thomas and Cheryl Boynes Jackson voted in favor.
Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge noted that WAPA’s target is 12 days of fuel oil on hand during hurricane season, and “due to our cash flow situation, we are challenged on the No. 2 distillate oil in terms of maintaining the proper inventory to take us through hurricane season. We’re doing better on the LPG side, but No. 2 oil, because of cash, is a problem.”
Hodge also said WAPA will be doing stack testing at the St. Croix plant, one of the last steps required before the Authority can petition to be released from the monitoring requirements of a federal consent decree.
A lack of functioning bucket trucks remains a chronic problem, Hodge said, and “I’m working to get to the bottom of this so we can get these trucks back in operation. We have a plan to get the trucks back on the road. We’re trying to implement it; it’s not happening as fast as I would like.”
Thomas told Hodge board members “are certainly giving you our support — 100 percent.”
Board members voted to approve the proposed 2022 fiscal year operating budget for the water system, which totals $31.5 million, but voted not to approve a proposed water system capital budget. WAPA’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
Board members approved a cost increase on specific items included in a material consignment contract with American Wire Group, the price of which has risen due to market constraints caused by the pandemic. The board action also authorized the addition of items to the supply agreement, which are not expected to increase the cost of the agreement at this time.