Residents on St. Thomas and St. John went long stretches without electricity over the weekend, the result of operational challenges in “maintaining generating capacity,” according to a Water and Power Authority official.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s outages are the continuation of “on-again, off-again issues” that have plagued the Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas for two weeks, according to WAPA Director of Communications Jean Greaux Jr.
The troubles come just days after WAPA’s governing board met to approve contracts and resolutions, receive updates on preliminary findings into the cause of the extended districtwide service interruption which began on the night of June 17 and lasted through the morning of June 18, according to Greaux.
Weekend outages
Customers on several feeders on St. Thomas and St. John briefly lost power just before 7 p.m. Saturday and residents districtwide lost power around 12:25 p.m. Sunday. Sunday’s outage stretched into the night as WAPA engineers struggled to bring back online enough generating capacity to power the entire district, according to Greaux.
“We don’t have enough dispatchable generation on hand at this moment to restore everyone,” Greaux said just before 9 p.m. Sunday, about an hour and a half before power was restored districtwide.
Throughout the day, plant personnel repeatedly made progress and then faced setbacks.
“When you have no wiggle room, the slightest hiccup results in a catastrophic failure to the customer,” Greaux said. “It creates a prolonged outage.”
With three smaller propane units running by 9 p.m., the plant was generating about 49 megawatts of the 54 to 56 megawatts needed to fully power the district, Greaux said.
While a week ago capacity wasn’t restored until additional personnel were brought to St. Thomas from St. Croix, that wasn’t a problem Sunday, according to Greaux.
With a “full compliment” of staff Sunday, authority personnel were focused on getting either Unit 15 or Unit 24 operational, which would add an additional 20 MW to 39 MW of capacity to the grid, Greaux said — more than enough capacity to restore all customers which they ultimately accomplished with Unit 15 at 10:27 p.m.
“Over the last three or four major outages, each of those units have developed an operational issue,” he said. However, with outages coming so frequently, plant personnel haven’t been “able to spend the time to have a full understanding of why that unit fell offline, why that unit tripped.”
On Sunday, Unit 15’s troubles began when it switched from running on propane to fuel oil and subsequently saw its ability to generate power fall off, Greaux said.
Backup generators that will enable WAPA to take the St. John load off the grid are now in production, Greaux said, although he couldn’t commit Sunday night when they would be in place and operational on St. John.
WAPA apologized for the inconvenience to customers.
Previous outages
Interim Executive Director Noel Hodge reported at a board meeting Thursday that an electrical fault on Feeder 7E worked its way back to the power plant causing Unit 23 to trip offline. The loss of the “line engine,” Unit 23, caused the three other units to fall offline resulting in the districtwide outage.
“Hodge told board members a review of data continues to determine the circumstances leading up to the inability of the Authority’s largest generator to sustain the fault and remain online,” according to the news release. “He said once the power plant lost all generation capacity, personnel were faced with a perfect storm of sorts, ‘several of our other ordinarily available units were simply not available to us last Thursday night and Friday morning.’ ”
Units 14 and 15 failed because of various mechanical issues. A leased unit, Unit 27, also failed to “black start,” meaning there must be some other generation dispatching power already to the grid for that unit to be brought online, according to the news release.
“Personnel spent hours working on Unit 14, one of two units at the Harley Power Plant, that can not only black start but can synchronize to a dead buss,” Hodge said.
He said just as important as understanding the fault on Feeder 7E, WAPA wants to fully understand why Unit 23 failed once the electrical fault worked its way to the plant.
“We are also looking at some short-term measures to provide us more flexibility to recover the power plant more efficiently once we have lost all generation and station service,” Hodge said.
Contracts approved
The board also approved contract amendments for tree trimming services, and added the work to the scope of existing contracts with companies now installing composite utility poles across the territory. The contract amendments were approved with BBC Electrical Services for work on St. John and with Haugland Energy for tree trimming on St. Thomas and St. Croix. The composite poles are being installed in areas where electrical circuits will not be undergrounded.
Board members also approved a contract with Electric Cities of Georgia for an in-house lineman training and development program for a two-year period, through June 30, 2023. The two-year contract totals $516,500 of which $215,000 will be funded by a federal grant.
“The training program with ECG began in 2019 but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic during which time the existing contract expired. Various training deliverables remain outstanding and further training is required to secure the necessary lineman certifications,” according to the news release.
A resolution to allow the Electric and Water Systems to be operated at Fiscal Year 2021 budget levels until the FY 2022 budgets are approved by the governing board was also ratified. WAPA’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
A three-year contract with Sustainable Capital Advisors, LLC to provide consulting services to the Authority in the overall development of capital planning, budgeting and potential financing plans, alternatives and the sale of securities was tabled for possible future consideration, Greaux said.