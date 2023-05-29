VI28WAPA_P1.JPG

The Water and Power Authority’s Estate Richmond Power Plant on St. Croix.

VI28WAPA_P1.JPG

 Daily News file photo

A recent meeting of the governing board of directors for the V.I. Water and Power Authority included a lengthy, confusing, and at times contentious discussion about possibly forcing WAPA CEO and Executive Director Andrew Smith to enter a battery storage deal within days, which Smith warned would be rushed and ill advised.

The initial motion, proposed by board member Hubert Turnbull, would have forced Smith to enter into an agreement with VI Electron, but did not set a deadline.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.