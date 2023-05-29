A recent meeting of the governing board of directors for the V.I. Water and Power Authority included a lengthy, confusing, and at times contentious discussion about possibly forcing WAPA CEO and Executive Director Andrew Smith to enter a battery storage deal within days, which Smith warned would be rushed and ill advised.
The initial motion, proposed by board member Hubert Turnbull, would have forced Smith to enter into an agreement with VI Electron, but did not set a deadline.
VI Electron has power purchase agreements with WAPA for solar farms due to be operational by September. Batteries are required to store power generated by the solar farms in case of a grid outage, and Smith explained to board members that because of supply chain issues, “the battery timeline is slightly longer,” by about two to three months.
Smith said they’re in discussions with VI Electron and other battery providers, but have not yet negotiated an agreement amid the myriad other issues facing WAPA.
“We’re working through this diligently, Director Turnbull, but it’s just kind of balancing all the pieces that are moving in the organization,” Smith said.
WAPA board Secretary Juanita Young asked Turnbull if his motion precludes WAPA from negotiating with other battery providers.
“I can’t preclude you from having the conversation with everybody. But I’d like to make the motion to have you negotiate with the current solar provider, to have them also install their batteries on the grid,” Turnbull said.
Smith, other board members, and WAPA General Counsel Dionne Sinclair expressed surprise and confusion, and repeatedly asked Turnbull to clarify his intent.
While WAPA may directly solicit services under certain circumstances, “we have to remain open and competitive, we can’t preselect any entity or individual. These are funds that, I don’t even know if they’re local or public, but by virtue of being a governmental instrumentality, we have to adhere to certain guidelines. And among them is there has to be an open, transparent, and fair process for any procurement. Particularly if your’e talking the numbers that battery storage would engender,” Sinclair said.
Turnbull clarified that Sinclair is the lawyer for WAPA.
“My limited knowledge when it comes to the law says you can’t serve two masters, so I’m having a little trouble with you advising us as a board, when we actually have counsel. I hear what you’re saying, but I would warn you about that. Please,” Turnbull said.
“The procurement guidelines were reviewed and passed by this board itself,” Sinclair said. “And just to be reminded, with respect to any federal funding, that is also based on the procedures and processes that we have in place. We can’t go outside of that and then expect to be reimbursed.”
“Aren’t we already negotiating with VI Electron about battery storage?” Young asked. “What’s the purpose of the motion?”
Turnbull said the purpose is to “not just negotiate, but negotiate and enter an agreement.”
Young asked if Turnbull’s motion means that, “if we find another supplier for battery storage that can give us a better deal than VI Electron can, that it doesn’t matter because we already have this motion that locks us in with VI Electron?”
“If that’s what it means, yes. That’s what it means,” Turnbull said. “If my motion, based on how it’s made, means that? Then yes, that’s what it means. Correct.”
Board member Cheryl Boynes-Jackson said she wants to have a discussion with other suppliers, and Turnbull agreed to amend the motion “so that Director Smith is not asked to negotiate solely with VI Electron, but all parties, and an agreement be made by the end of the month.”
That deadline, “is in less than a week,” Young said.
“I know that,” Turnbull said.
Smith pointed out that given the Memorial Day weekend, the deadline left only three days to negotiate an agreement and call an emergency board meeting to approve it.
“Does that mean I have to accept whatever proposal is in front of me by May 31? I mean what if the proposal is grossly overpriced and missized, and mislocated?” Smith said. “Doesn’t that put WAPA in a horrible negotiating position?”
Smith pleaded with Turnbull for clarity on how the board would give public notice for an emergency meeting under such a tight timeline, and “I’m just trying to understand logistically, how that would function? And how WAPA would understand and evaluate the proposals that it has in front of it?”
“What is your question, Director Smith?” Turnbull said.
Smith elaborated on his many concerns, explaining in detail why he thought the motion was a bad idea, and asking again if Turnbull was comfortable with forcing WAPA into an agreement with no time to negotiate or review it.
“If Miss Jackson is good with that,” Turnbull said.
Jackson said she’s concerned the project isn’t moving fast enough.
“I can assure the board that we are moving as expeditiously on this as we can,” Smith said. “Putting me under a time constraint to come to an agreement is not an effective negotiating strategy. Quite frankly, it disadvantages WAPA. Why don’t we just stipulate that I have a new propane supplier by May 31 as well? That’s not going to end up with an optimal outcome. The sharks are going to be circling and just setting the price.”
Smith was referring to the fallout from the disastrous 2014 contract with propane supplier Vitol, which was negotiated under a previous WAPA Director, Hugo Hodge Jr.
The initial $87 million contract gradually ballooned to more than $200 million that WAPA was unable to pay, resulting in a recent $145 million buyout deal funded by a line of credit from the V.I. government, which WAPA has promised to repay — hopefully with federal funding, according to Smith.
The Vitol deal was so bad, the V.I. Inspector General’s Office investigated and issued a 2021 report that found WAPA cut corners and rushed the deal forward, and WAPA expended millions on change orders and professional services without board approval.
The board and WAPA management, “in choosing to expedite the Project to mitigate the high cost of energy in the Virgin Islands, prioritized time over the Project’s cost,” according to the report.
Despite those findings, Turnbull insisted on trying to rush through the battery agreement during Thursday’s meeting. Smith became increasingly alarmed that he might be forced to enter a half-baked deal, and finally told board members he would openly defy the order, if necessary.
“Quite frankly, I don’t know that we’ll come up with a solution that I would bring to this board. Even though I would be in violation of a motion, of an order from the board. And then we’d just have to choose our paths forward as an executive director and a board of directors,” Smith said.
“I will not in good conscience bring what I believe to be a bad deal to the board because there’s a board motion in place that stipulates I have to have something in place by May 31. I will not do it. I just want to be clear about that. I will not do it,” Smith added.
Jackson eventually persuaded Turnbull to amend the motion so that the board and WAPA would instead just have a meeting with interested companies by May 31.
Chairman Kyle Fleming expressed concern that his fellow board members haven’t learned from past mistakes.
“I challenge the team, the board, to think of times in which forced or rushed decision making has yielded positive results for the Authority,” Fleming said.
Turnbull and Jackson voted in favor of the motion, with Fleming and Young opposed. The tie vote meant the motion failed.
“I think our primary concern needs to be not only having that done, but also getting the best financial deal for the Authority. And I think setting an artificial deadline does not necessarily accomplish that, and I agree with CEO Smith that it does put us in a bad bargaining position to say, ‘let’s have this done in a week,’” Young said.
Fleming said WAPA is not “just another government agency,” but is “a technological, industrial, complex engineering operation. It’s got a myriad of problems ahead of it. Those problems will not be fixed with deals, they’ll be fixed with creative problem solving and solutions.”
Board members also voted to approve a no-cost time extension to Sept. 1 for the Clifton Hill Water Rehabilitation Project, and extended the operation and maintenance agreement with Wärtsilä Caribbean INC. for one month, through June 30.
The board also voted to approve an increase of $371,495 for the Randolph Harley Power Plant Firewater Pump House Construction Project, to expand the scope “to include installation of a 5-way switch and 13.8kV/480V transformer. The completion of this project is to provide stable and essential fire water service to protect the Wärtsilä units in the event of an emergency. The Firewater Pump House Project is fully funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,” according to WAPA.
Smith also reported that April was accident-free, and the Authority has finally resumed dielectric testing after years of foregoing the routine checks to ensure safety equipment was properly insulated. Instead, WAPA had been buying employees new insulated gloves in the hope it would protect them in case they came in contact with current, and Smith said the testing will now be done every six months as required.
Smith said WAPA also anticipates a $40,000 to $50,000 monthly gas and diesel fuel savings after switching to Total, and is in discussions with about eight propane suppliers to replace Vitol after WAPA finalizes the buyout by August.
Board members also met in executive session, where they privately voted out of view of the public on an undisclosed “legal matter.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said Young abstained from the vote, while Fleming, Turnbull, and Jackson voted in favor of the motion.