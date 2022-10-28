ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority board voted on measures to approve contract extensions, lines of credit, and rehabilitation projects during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday.
Members also received updates that the Authority is “on pace” to make employee pension payments owed to the Government Employees Retirement System.
The Authority’s Cruz Bay Underground Project Feeder 7E contract topped the agenda with the board’s Planning and Economic Committee requesting a “no cost time extension” of about 53 days. The project was previously delayed due to the uncovering and removal of four human remains discovered by workers during construction.
According to board discussions the project will be conducted in three phases. Once completed, one third of the overhead primary distribution line will be eliminated resulting in a “much more reliable electrical distribution system,” according to the committee, which noted there was no cost associated with the time extension. The project is expected to be completed around the second week of December, but the committee factored in an extra two weeks, making the extension until Jan. 7, 2023. The board unanimously approved the motion.
Board members also discussed a one-year lease for Aggreko Generation. WAPA CEO and Executive Director Andrew Smith said the negotiations between the Authority and Aggreko had been “protracted” and not advancing at the pace that they hoped. According to Smith, after “multiple discussions” with Aggreko, they were given an “attractive proposal” offering a 12-month lease extension with an additional 12 months with an exit structure, but wanted to present the details of the proposal at a later date to the board.
Since Aggreko hasn’t been in compliance with emission requirements, and now that terms and prices have been set for what the Authority would like to extend for, Smith said WAPA also planned to address the environmental issue with Aggreko as it’s ultimately the company’s responsibility to deal with their “lack of environmental compliance.”
Smith requested the existing lease be extended under the same terms and conditions through Nov. 30, which the board approved.
The Clifton Hill Waterline Rehabilitation Project based out of St. Croix, was also on the agenda. The project will help to replace corroded pipes, providing better water quality and pressure, and reduce water loss. According to Smith, the waterline is said to have first been installed around 1940. Currently, the buildup increased the diameter of the pipes causing a change in water quality and pressure. St. Croix currently has about 40% line loss, he said.
WAPA has confirmed the prices contractors submitted to complete the job, and found that the contractor’s increase was “in line” with their internal research, according to Smith.
The board voted and approved the increase of the waterline rehabilitation project, not to exceed $695,250. The new contract approved will not exceed $4,265,250 million.
The board also voted on a motion to extend the time allowed for the Randolph Harley Power Plant New Generation Project. The project includes the engineering, procurement, and construction of four new generators, and a battery storage system at the plant, according to Substation Manager Chavante Marsh.
The time extension is needed to allow the contractors to continue installation on both “mechanical and electrical efforts,” as well as for the Authority to continue discussion for additional work to complete the project in a timely manner.
Included in the project is a new engine that will also provide “efficient and reliable generation” in the St. Croix and St. John district, Marsh said. The new batteries being installed are nine megawatts, and can send out 18 megawatts per hour. The benefits of the new batteries include more reliability and stability when units “fluctuate”– giving power “almost immediately” to the failing generator, Marsh told board members.
It will also allow WAPA to operate units more efficiently at a lower cost. Additionally, as more renewables like solar are added, more battery storage will be required, WAPA Chief Operating Officer Michael Sharp said.
The final board action was a request by its Finance and Audit Committee to approve the extension of the First Bank and Banco Popular lines of credit. For the last several years lines of credit have been extended every three months at “a substantial cost to the authority,” according to chief financial officer Jacob Lewis.
Since the Authority couldn’t refinance or pay them off, the lines continued to be extended further accumulating debt.
Banco Popular agreed to extend the line of credit six months. In April 2022, Lewis shared that the three-month extension cost around $140,000, including bank and legal fees. The new six-month extension will cost $85,000 and will last until April 23, 2023.
First Bank after having “very detailed discussion” with WAPA decided on a 45-day extension due to wanting to meet with the V.I. government and WAPA to understand — from the government directly — what their plans are in terms of financial support, according to Lewis.
Once that meeting is held, First Bank will consider the six-month line of credit extension, Lewis said.
During the 45-day extension First Bank has agreed to waive all fees and legal costs totaling $6,000. The short extension will end on Dec. 15. Board members approved the motion at a cost not to exceed $250,000, inclusive of transaction related fees and expenses charged by the banks.
Smith during Thursday’s meeting said WAPA made two “catch-up” payments to the Government Employees Retirement System, totaling $260,000. As of Oct. 17, WAPA had made “catch up payments” of $1.18 million including employee deductions. Smith said the Authority has a residual of $1.69 million that is still owned but the authority is “on pace” to be caught up by April 2023.
The board also went into executive session to discuss legal matters.