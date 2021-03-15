WAPA board chairman Anthony Thomas has released information about five votes taken in secret during an executive session on Feb. 25, in response to an open records request from The Daily News.
The board initially claimed the public was entitled only to a report by board Secretary Juanita Young, who said after the executive session that “the board discussed and took action on legal and personnel matters.”
The board refused to say what actions were taken, and The Daily News filed an open records request on March 1, pursuant to the V.I. Code.
A board attorney reviewed the request before Thomas responded Wednesday with a partial list of votes taken during the executive session.
The public agenda for the Feb. 25 meeting listed five action items during open session — two contract amendments for Arcadis, Inc., a contract extension for Haugland Energy VI, authorization for the executive director to negotiate a lease agreement with Ortalis Industries, LLC, and approval of the 2021 fiscal year electric system capital budget.
But behind closed doors in executive session, board members voted on five additional items and did not report those votes to the public as required by the V.I. Code.
The Open Records Act includes a number of exemptions for confidential topics that are allowed to be discussed in private. But all actions must be made public, and the Code requires that “a copy of the vote on any action taken by an agency in a meeting closed to the public” pursuant to the law “must be made available to the public, excluding any information exempted from public disclosure.” The Code goes a step further and details exactly what should be maintained on a public document as a record of all votes, including “the names of all agency members present at the time of the vote,” “a description of the matter on which the vote was taken,” and “a record of each member’s vote.”
Thomas’ response to The Daily News request includes information for three of the five votes taken behind closed doors: Approval of contract extensions with security companies, a “vote to adopt and put in place a Zero Tolerance Policy regarding to corrupt acts,” and a vote to establish a subcommittee to find a replacement for former CEO and Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, who recently resigned.
But two of the votes have none of the information required by law, and say only that votes concerned a “personnel/investigative/legal matter.”
Thomas has not yet responded to additional questions from The Daily News about those two votes or other votes WAPA board members may have taken in executive sessions that were not properly reported out to the public.
For example, on March 5, it was reported the board voted to select an interim CEO while they searched for a replacement for Kupfer.
The board refused to respond to questions from The Daily News about who had been selected, and didn’t disclose the name until they issued a press release four days later. Thomas has not said what authority the board has under the V.I. Code to withhold public information after a vote on personnel has been taken.