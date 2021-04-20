The V.I. Water and Power Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning on St. Croix to celebrate the start of work on three electrical undergrounding projects, according to a news release from WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
Located in Golden Grove, Midland and at the Wilfred “Bomba” Allick Port and Transshipment Center, the projects entail burying overhead power lines, transformers and other electrical equipment.
“Similar projects are planned throughout the territory as part of a major strategic transformation plan the Authority is enacting over the next three to five years to develop a more resilient, effective and reliable electric system,” according to a news release.
“Today’s groundbreaking represents a major first step for one component of our multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to reshape the electric system,” said Noel Hodge, interim WAPA executive director and CEO.
Hodge said the transformation plan builds on three major areas of concentration with the goal of firmly positioning the territory as a robust leader in energy sector innovation, and “we will achieve these milestones through financial and system stabilization, increased system resiliency and transformation of our generation sector,” according to the news release.
“Placing electrical lines underground allows the U.S. Virgin Islands to build back stronger and smarter and mitigate potential devastation to its power grid when severe weather strikes. The Golden Grove, container port and Midland underground electrical lines projects will strengthen St. Croix’s power grid and give the island an energy lifeline for rapid stabilization after destructive storms. FEMA continues its mission to support the U.S. Virgin Islands as the Territory uses hazard mitigation measures through an innovative approach to transform its power grid toward a legacy of resilience. These projects are another significant step towards a resilient recovery for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Acting Recovery Director John Covell.
Other components of the transformation plan include the acquisition of new generators at power plants on St. Thomas and St. Croix, the addition of solar and wind renewable energy to the grid, the development of electrical microgrids with battery storage, and the installation of over 8,000 composite poles territorywide.
The composite poles can better withstand major hurricanes compared to the traditional wooden poles.
Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien said, “ODR applauds the team at WAPA for maximizing the use of over $1.2 billion in FEMA funds to spearhead projects to improve resiliency, increase renewable resources and improve efficiency over the next three to five years. This project not only marks the beginning of the three undergrounding projects on St. Croix but also represents a significant tangible milestone in our recovery efforts.”
“This is another step forward in our recovery efforts, and, more importantly it strengthens the resilience of the power grid and will help stabilize WAPA to provide more reliable and affordable energy to the ratepayers,” said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.
The Bryan-Roach Administration is committed to stabilizing the utility so WAPA can reach its potential to provide Virgin Islanders with lower rates and the level of service they should have, he added.