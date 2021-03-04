The V.I. Water and Power Authority board met for hours behind closed doors Wednesday, after confirming that Executive Director and CEO Lawrence Kupfer had resigned.
Kupfer, “tendered his resignation to the board,” an unidentified board member said at the outset of the emergency meeting held via Zoom.
The public were allowed into the meeting after board Secretary Juanita Young began calling the roll. WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. did not respond to questions from The Daily News Wednesday.
The board member was nearly cut off by a WAPA employee who offered to remove members of the public from the Zoom meeting as soon as Young confirmed they had a quorum. But the board member said they first had a brief statement to make to the public, and announced that Kupfer had resigned.
“It means that the board is going to be actively pursuing, seeking someone to fill his position. We just want to ensure that the public is clear and is aware that we are working diligently to ensure that a clear, present, safe and workable transition happens and that the people of the Virgin Islands would not be impacted at all. And we want to be sure that everyone understands that this is not unusual, but Mr. Kupfer as the executive director has a choice, and he has chosen to do other things at his stage in his life.”
Nine minutes after the meeting started, the board went into executive session, and said they expected the closed-door meeting to last approximately three hours.
The executive session was the only item on Wednesday’s emergency meeting agenda.
At a regular meeting on Feb. 25, the board met in executive session for more than four hours, and Greaux said Young reported out of the executive session that “the board discussed and took action on legal and personnel matters.”
But the board has refused to say what action it took.
The Daily News has submitted a request for information about any votes and action the board took during executive session, and Greaux said in an email Tuesday that “the governing board chairman has shared the newspaper’s request with the board’s legal counsel for review and response.”
On Tuesday, Greaux also distributed a letter from board chairman Anthony Thomas to the author of an online blog, requesting a retraction of “false and misleading” information.
But Thomas refused to say what information was incorrect.
“Because executive session meetings are closed and the sensitive legal, investigative, and personnel matters discussed are confidential, I am not at liberty to disclose how the information is false,” Thomas wrote.