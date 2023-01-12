Michael Sharp, the chief operating officer of Electric for the V.I. Water and Power Authority, has resigned after only seven months.

Sharp is leaving to take a job offer in Texas, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said Thursday in response to questions from The Daily News, the same day that the authority had to deal with a power outage on St. Croix.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.