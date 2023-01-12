Michael Sharp, the chief operating officer of Electric for the V.I. Water and Power Authority, has resigned after only seven months.
Sharp is leaving to take a job offer in Texas, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said Thursday in response to questions from The Daily News, the same day that the authority had to deal with a power outage on St. Croix.
Petersen said Sharp is not entitled to any additional payments under the terms of his contract.
“However, under the contract, Mr. Sharp will be reimbursing the Authority for relocation expenses. This was put in place to protect the Authority,” Petersen said in an email.
Sharp’s employment contract included a $230,000 salary, plus a $45,000 housing allowance for $275,000 in total annual compensation.
Today is Sharp’s last day of employment with WAPA.
“Despite Mr. Sharp’s short tenure at the Authority, seven months, his restructuring of operations at the power plants have led to improved operational efficiency, increased productivity, and better alignment of employee roles to skills through internal development and promotion,” according to a news release WAPA issued Thursday.
Sharp, in the statement, noted: “I wholeheartedly believe in the Authority’s strategic plan that was drafted earlier last year. This plan is the path to financial stability for the Authority, diversification of energy sources in the Virgin Islands, and, most importantly, to the benefit of the people.”
“Further, the investment opportunity in solar energy on St. Croix will be a game-changer for the territory,” he added.
Ashley Bryan, director of Transmission and Distribution, is serving as interim chief operating officer of Electric.
WAPA CEO Andrew Smith, who was hired a year ago, has been working to turn around the troubled Authority alongside Sharp and Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis.
Smith’s three-year contract has a base salary of $325,000 and a $45,000 housing allowance, and Lewis earns $180,000, plus a $45,000 housing allowance and a $25,000 educational allowance for his two children to attend Antilles School on St. Thomas.
Meanwhile, WAPA is continuing to provide unreliable service, and is relying on the local government to keep funneling about $4 million in federal money to the Authority every month to keep high customer rates from increasing.
The lastest outage occurred Thursday afternoon, when the entire St. Croix district was left without electricity. Plant personnel determined “that a sensor was triggered as a safety protocol that shut down generation.”
Smith told senators in July that WAPA had been deferring payments of $3.7 million per month to fuel contractor Vitol for a year, and those overdue amounts now total $120.5 million with “fairly significant fees and penalties included in it.”
Vitol cut off propane shipments to WAPA in December, after the Authority was unable to acquiesce to a $145 million buyout demand.
WAPA has been using diesel fuel and propane purchased from alternative suppliers. But the Public Finance Authority, which is chaired by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., voted on Dec. 16 to contract Washington D.C. based legal consultants with Squire Patton Boggs to assist WAPA with “negotiating the resumption of propane delivery from VITOL.”
