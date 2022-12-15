The V.I. Water and Power Authority has further clarified the source of funding to pay for its employee Christmas parties, according to WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen.

WAPA CEO Andy Smith previously defended the decision to hold parties amid the Authority’s ongoing financial crisis, including a St. Croix event at the lavish venue known as The Castle.

