The V.I. Water and Power Authority has further clarified the source of funding to pay for its employee Christmas parties, according to WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen.
WAPA CEO Andy Smith previously defended the decision to hold parties amid the Authority’s ongoing financial crisis, including a St. Croix event at the lavish venue known as The Castle.
“The event was not funded through taxpayer dollars as an autonomous governmental instrumentality. Furthermore, much of the funding was provided through Wellness Funds contributed to WAPA by CIGNA, WAPA’s healthcare insurer, for employee wellness/welfare events,” according to the statement. “The out-of-pocket cost to the Authority for both its St. Thomas/St. John and St. Croix events was approximately $12,000 in total.”
Petersen issued another statement Thursday.
“The Authority clarified with CIGNA earlier this week that the Wellness Funds referenced in our statement were part of the accumulated funds from CIGNA premiums that is used for quality-of-life events and activities, not Wellness Funds provided by CIGNA for wellness activities. The Wellness Funds referenced in our statement is a separate internal designation of funds from the CIGNA premiums,” according to the statement.
“The Christmas party is not using ‘CIGNA Wellness Funds,’ but instead the internal designated funds accumulated through CIGNA premiums,” Petersen added.
While WAPA is not using taxpayer money for the party, it has been using taxpayer subsidies to keep operations running.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. confirmed during a press conference in November that taxpayers will continue to subsidize WAPA with at least $4 million per month for the foreseeable future.
WAPA’s latest crisis came after propane supplier VITOL cut off fuel shipments to the territory after WAPA was unable to acquiesce to a $145 million buyout demand.
To avert rolling blackouts, WAPA has been burning diesel fuel and buying propane from other suppliers under a temporary agreement.
Such agreements generally necessitate a competitive bidding process.
“However, exceptions exist in, among other things, emergency circumstances. The potential blackout was an emergency circumstance. A Contract Waiver Process was followed for new prospective providers and approved by the Governing Board during the board meeting on November 30, 2022,” according to Petersen.
Meanwhile, Smith has said the holiday parties are necessary to show employee appreciation.
“The WAPA family often work in a dangerous and thankless environment. Showing appreciation for the day-to-day commitment is important to build morale and increase employee retention,” Smith said in a statement.
