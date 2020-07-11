The V.I. Water and Power Authority announced on Friday the conclusion of the “Your Energy Stimulus,” or YES program, which offered customers a subsidy to pay down their utility bills amid the COVID-19 pandemic. WAPA added, however, that any active electrical account holder who did not receive their credit should contact WAPA Customer Service at 340-774-3552 or 340-773-2250 and select option 5. A customer service representative will review the account, and, if necessary, make any required adjustments.
The credits, which were made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security or CARES Act that was passed by Congress in March, came in the form of $250 for residential customers and $500 for commercial customers.