Two of the generating units at the Harley Plant on St. Thomas temporarily exceeded emissions limits between April 1 and June 30, but overall the V.I. Water and Power Authority is in compliance with its federal consent decree, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
WAPA attorney Robert Smith and U.S. Justice Department attorneys from the Environmental Enforcement Section filed a joint motion Monday to cancel an Aug. 22 evidentiary hearing because WAPA is complying with the amended consent decree entered in January 2019.
WAPA is burning liquified petroleum gas, or LPG, in Unit 15 and in Wartsila units 1, 2, and 3, and WAPA “is on track with the LPG burning requirements” of the consent decree, according to the motion.
The consent decree’s requirements include monetary penalties for noncompliance with emission limits meant to control air pollution, and WAPA paid such fines in 2020.
WAPA’s most recent quarterly report indicated some exceedances of NOx emission limits at Units 23 and 27.
The plant is continuing to rely on Unit 23, an aging 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004.
WAPA had been leasing Unit 27 since 2018, but was unable to keep running it after the lease with GE expired on June 23, forcing Unit 23 back into service in its place.
A faulty air conditioner caused Unit 23 to overheat and shut down, which subsequently created a series of power outages in the St. Thomas-St. John district between June 24 and 25.
WAPA’s governing board held an emergency meeting on June 26 and voted to purchase Unit 27, a GE TM2500 generating unit that produces about 24 megawatts.
The most recent quarterly report indicates that the NOx exceedance at Unit 23 occurred twice for one hour each, and represented less than 1% of the unit’s total operating time.
Unit 27 had 132 total hours of NOx exceedances, 11.2% of its total operating time, according to the report.
“The majority of the exceedances at Unit 27 occurred after an electronic controller for Unit 27’s water injection system failed. Due to a concurrent outage at Unit 23, VIWAPA needed to continue to operate Unit 27 in order to meet power demands. VIWAPA quickly responded to replace the failed electronic controller and the issue was resolved within a week,” according to the joint motion.
WAPA also reported some exceedances of carbon monoxide emission limits, including 49 hours at Unitn 23, less than 5% of its total operating time, the majority of which occurred during “load adjustments.”
The parties asked to cancel the evidentiary hearing because it’s not necessary, or hold it via videoconference if the court prefers.
WAPA officials did not respond to questions from The Daily News Tuesday about the cause of the most recent service interruptions at Harley power plant on St. Thomas, and whether Unit 27 is still functioning properly after being repaired.
