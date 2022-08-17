Two of the generating units at the Harley Plant on St. Thomas temporarily exceeded emissions limits between April 1 and June 30, but overall the V.I. Water and Power Authority is in compliance with its federal consent decree, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

WAPA attorney Robert Smith and U.S. Justice Department attorneys from the Environmental Enforcement Section filed a joint motion Monday to cancel an Aug. 22 evidentiary hearing because WAPA is complying with the amended consent decree entered in January 2019.

