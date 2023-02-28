The V.I. Water and Power Authority board approved a contract with DeNoxDirect that it said would allow for the provision of efficient power generation and stability for St. Thomas.
The contract, to last two years and not to exceed $6.5 million, was approved at the authority’s regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, according to a news release.
The board also approved three extensions on contracts with end dates this month. Two were extended for time purposes while the third including additional funding.
According to the statement the board “entered into a contract with DeNoxDirect for urea supply for the Randolph Harley Power Plant New Generation Wartsila Engine and Battery Energy Storage System Project.”
The contract term is two years, with an option to extend for up to one additional year under the same terms and conditions, at a cost not to exceed $6.5 million per year. The Authority noted this will allow for the provision of “efficient power generation and stability for the island of St. Thomas.”
Members voted to extend the Midland Underground Project contract’s expiration date from Feb. 28 to May 1, to allow for manufacturing and shipment delays associated with materials, according to news release.
The board also approved an extension for the Cruz Bay Underground Project contract from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15, to permit contractors to effectively close out all documentation and allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency adequate time for processing.
A contract with BDO was amended to include additional fees of $115,000 to fund extra costs associated with the completion of the Authority’s fiscal year 2020 Financial Audit and Single Audit, and to extend the contract term to April 30 to allow the completion of the Authority’s FY2020 Single Audit.
Andrew Smith, chief executive officer, updated board members on the Clifton Hill Water Project, noting that it’s near completion at 95%.
While St. Croix is currently facing specific water challenges, Smith reassured the board and community “that updating decades old water infrastructure is a process that can involve scheduled and unexpected outages, but the update will ultimately result in a more reliable and higher quality water system for the island.”