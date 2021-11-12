ST. THOMAS — Starting today, the V.I. Water and Power Authority and its contractors will transport key electrical equipment from the Crown Bay Homeport Dock in Sub Base to the Randolph Harley Power Plant. The project is expected to continue for a few days.
Today’s equipment transport is set to begin at 5 a.m. and be completed prior to morning rush hour traffic into Sub Base. The equipment will be moved from the dock at the entrance to Crown Bay Marina along the roadway in front of the Crown Bay cruise ship terminal before proceeding north on the road parallel to the Sub Base tennis courts.
At the intersection of the Public Works Department equipment yard, the convoy will make a left turn and enter the main entrance of the power plant.
During the transfer of the equipment, traffic in and out of Sub Base may be restricted momentarily.
— Daily News Staff