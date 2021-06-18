V.I. Water and Power Authority crews worked throughout Thursday to repair infrastructure problems that caused brief outages across the territory.
A midday outage at the Harley generating plant on St. Thomas left customers on nine feeders without power for about an hour, according to WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
Greaux said in a news release that service was fully restored to all customers in the St. Thomas-St. John District as of 1:11 p.m.
“Shortly after midday today, the power plant lost some of its generation capacity because of operational issues with the largest generating unit, Unit 23. Personnel utilized other available generators to restore service to all affected customers. Feeders affected by the outage included: 6A, 7A, 7B, 7C, 7E, 8A, 8B, 9B and 9E,” according to the news release.
On St. Croix, a single feeder went out several times.
“Line Department personnel continue to patrol the path of Feeder 10A to determine the cause of some on again, off again service interruptions we have experienced that feeder today. Outages have so far occurred at: 7:22 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 1:12 p.m.,” according to Greaux.
The outages come after a major service interruption at the Harley plant Sunday night left customers in the St. Thomas-St. John district without power for five hours.
Greaux said the outage was caused by “an electrical fault on a distribution feeder and operational challenges with two generating units.”
Despite customers paying steep rates of more than 40 cents per kilowatt hour, WAPA has been struggling to pay for repair and replacement of outdated generating units. The Authority is in ongoing litigation with Wartsila over $48 million in overdue payments to the company.
The WAPA board has repeatedly voted to delay repayment of millions of dollars in various loans, and a recent Fitch Ratings report maintained a negative rating watch on more than $170 million of WAPA debt.
Residents who wish to know what feeder they’re on or to view outage alerts, can visit viwapa.vi.