V.I. Water and Power Authority customers on St. Thomas and St. Croix have been suffering water issues, which also forced some government offices to close.
On Monday, WAPA advised customers on the west end of St. Croix that several communities “continue to experience little to no water service due to storage issues at Kingshill and Mountain Tanks.”
WAPA water operations crews “have been actively working to address these issues,” the statement added.
Another potable water service interruption affected the southeast section of Estate Whim on Tuesday, which was repaired as of 5:51 p.m.
On Wednesday, WAPA advised St. Thomas customers “of a broken 24’ mainline on the waterfront apron across from Kentucky Fried Chicken. The leak has been isolated, however as a result of the isolation, water pressure at the higher elevation in Hospital Ground /Bergs Home area will be adversely affected. Low lying areas will also receive reduced pressure.”
WAPA said maintenance crews had started repairs, but issued a subsequent advisory about wider impacts.
“In addition to the downtown core, neighborhoods as far West as Kirwan Terrace, and as far East as Estate Bakkero will also be impacted,” according to the statement.
The lack of water forced the Department of Human Services Knud Hansen Complex to close at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“In addition, Head Start Savan, Bergs Home Head Start and Sugar Estate Head Start will also be closed,” and classes will resume today, according to a news release from the department.
“Due to the water outage the St. Thomas STRIVE Senior Recreational Center will also be temporarily closed. Congregate Meals will be home-delivered to clients in the afternoon,” according to the news release.
The Health Department also closed the John Moorehead location, which houses the office of Vital Records and Statistics, and Communicable Diseases and Environmental Health. The facility closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday because of the water service interruption, according to a news release.
The water pressure issues forced the closure of WAPA’s own customer service offices at Port of Sale Mall at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to another press release, which advised customers to call WAPA at 340-774-3552 or 340-773-2250, or conduct business at the website viwapa.vi.
