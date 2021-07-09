The V.I. Water and Power Authority board voted behind closed doors Thursday to make an offer to a new potential chief financial officer, but the board won’t say who received the offer unless the person accepts the job.
The board held an “emergency” meeting Thursday, and spent all but a few moments of the video conference in executive session, out of view of the public.
Members immediately voted to go into executive session, and held no public discussion.
After the executive session, board Secretary Juanita Young reported that they had voted to offer the position of CFO to someone.
If the person accepts the job, Young said WAPA would issue a press release. The board also voted to authorize the release of financial audits.
Debra Gottlieb has been serving as WAPA’s acting chief financial officer since June 2018. Gottlieb previously served as the executive director of the V.I. Board of Education and prior to that, deputy commissioner for fiscal and administrative services at the Education Department. She served as Office of Management and Budget director for eight years beginning in 2007.
Board Chairman and Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas responded via email Wednesday relative to a pending request about a vote taken at its May meeting.
Thomas said only that five members of the governing board voted unanimously to grant Acting Chief Executive Office Noel Hodge settlement authority “to further negotiations in a legal dispute.”
Thomas did not answer questions about the nature of the dispute or the parties involved.
“Revealing this information would jeopardize ongoing negotiations, substantially injure and compromise the competitive position of the parties, and would reveal attorney work product information in violation of Virgin Islands law,” Thomas wrote. “If settlement is achieved, more information will be released at that time.”
During the May 27 executive session, the board also voted to “begin discussions with Ernst and Young regarding future, nonspecific prospective work related to improving the Authority’s financial health. No contract was entered into,” Thomas wrote.
Attorney Yohana Manning said in an email Thursday that the board has the right to vote in executive session, and not disclose details of those votes to the public.
“It is well settled under Virgin Islands law that government instrumentalities must withhold sensitive personnel information,” Manning wrote, citing the V.I. Code.
He added that “revealing the identity of a person who has received — but not yet accepted — an offer of employment is tantamount to revealing an applicant for employment. Prematurely revealing that a person applied for a leadership position at the Authority could, for obvious reasons, severely frustrate both government and private action (in this case action by the applicant) as well as cause serious harm to the applicant. For example, prematurely revealing that the applicant sought employment with the Authority would almost certainly harm the applicant’s relationship with his or her current employer,” Manning wrote.