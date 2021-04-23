The V.I. Water and Power Authority governing board voted at an emergency meeting Thursday to further delay payment on $21 million in lines of credit that are about to come due, and the three-month extension will add costs of more than $160,000 in fees, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.
WAPA has lines of credit with Banco Popular valued at $10 million, $8 million, $1.88 million, and a $1 million standby credit facility with Rural Utility Systems, and Acting Chief Financial Officer Debra Gottlieb said that WAPA “is not currently in a position to pay them off or pay them down at this time when they expire on April 30.”
WAPA has been approving such extensions for years, and accruing additional debt.
Gottlieb said the extension will give WAPA more time to make payments and “complete the fiscal year 2019 audit and have it reviewed by the bank.”
Board member Elizabeth Armstrong questioned whether that plan is feasible.
“I’m wondering how realistic we think our ability is to clean up our financials and get our reporting done?” Armstrong said, and asked what kind of time frame “would be likely for that to be done?”
“I really think there is a possibility of doing that,” Gottlieb said, but “we would really have to find a way to address our situation in particular with Vitol.”
Without additional cash, “I don’t see any of this as being terribly likely,” Armstrong said.
Propane supplier Vitol had an $80 million 2013 contract with WAPA, which ballooned to more than $160 million, and WAPA is currently in a six-year infrastructure repayment plan totaling roughly $270 million over the 72-month life of the agreement — which, according to WAPA, will be funded by electric revenues.
The U.S. Justice Department announced in December that Vitol, a Dutch commodities company with $225 billion in annual revenue, had agreed to pay over $135 million to resolve an investigation into the company’s violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company had been paying bribes to government officials in Ecuador, Brazil and Mexico for 15 years, and Public Services Commission Chairman David Hughes testified at a Senate hearing in March that an investigation is underway to ensure there was no fraud or abuse of government resources in the Virgin Islands.
WAPA board members voted unanimously to approve the extension agreement, which carries fees and added interest payments.
The extension for the $10 million line of credit includes a facility fee of $50,000, an annual fee of $2,500, plus interest at the 90-day Libor benchmark rate, plus 450 base points and “reasonable attorneys’ fees,” Gottlieb said.
The $8 million credit line has a $40,625 facility fee, plus interest and legal costs, and the $1.88 million credit line extension has a $9,375 facility fee, an annual $2,500 fee, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.
The $1 million standby credit facility extension adds a $53,533 fee, a commitment fee of $10,000, annual credit fee of 5%, and a draw down fee of 25 base points, plus interest at the 90-day Libor rate, plus 350 base points and reasonable attorneys’ fees.
Board members also voted unanimously to add WAPA Senior Director Joan Foy to the list of signatories empowered to approve payments. That list recently shrunk from four to two with the departure of former Executive Director and CEO Lawrence Kupfer and Chief Financial Officer Clinton Hedrington Jr., leaving Gottlieb and interim Director and CEO Noel Hodge.
Payments of up to $10,000 must be approved by a signatory, and payments in excess of $10,000 require two signatures.
“In an operation such as ours, just two signatories is not advisable,” said Michael Dow, treasury director.
Armstrong asked whether signatories are verifying payments are being made to valid vendors, or just rubber-stamping a form.
“I ask this because of the incident that we had with those two wire transfers. Not because I want to cause anyone to feel bad about my bringing it up again but because I think it’s important that we refresh ourselves with our thinking,” Armstrong said.
WAPA fell prey to an email scam in 2018 that resulted in two wire transfers totaling $2.17 million to accounts controlled by the hackers and subsequently transferred to accounts in China and elsewhere, according to court documents. WAPA sued its insurance company for failing to cover the claim, and recently entered a settlement agreement, the terms of which have not been made public.
Signatories are “presented with the relevant invoices to the payment” and must review prior approvals,” Dow said. “It is not a situation where checks are simply presented and any of our officials are blindly signing them, that is decidedly not the case.”
Armstrong said she was glad to hear that there are protections in place to avoid future scams, and Anthony Thomas, WAPA board chairman and Property and Procurement commissioner, commended the financial team for getting that in place “to prevent any other phishing scheme from taking advantage of us.”
Board members also met in executive session, which is closed to the public. After that meeting, Secretary Juanita Young reported only that “we took a vote on contractual negotiations.”
Young did not say what the result of that vote was, provide any information about what contract is being negotiated, or say how each board member voted during executive session.