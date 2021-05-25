A man charged with illegal gun possession on St. Croix told police he needs the weapon for self-defense because people are after him, according to the affidavit filed by V.I. Police.
The man, Jaime St. Omer, was arrested Friday and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of an unlicensed firearm in a vehicle, unauthorized possession of ammunition, and driving a vehicle without registration or insurance.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, St. Omer was jailed until his initial court hearing Monday, where Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho advised him that he’s facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for each gun possession charge, and a maximum of seven years behind bars for possession of ammunition.
Officers were patrolling Orange Grove Road near Golden Rock Shopping Center at around 4:24 p.m. Friday when they saw a dark gray Infinity drive by without a rear license plate and conducted a traffic stop, according to the affidavit filed by police.
The driver, St. Omer, admitted to smoking marijuana, and denied having any weapons or narcotics — but told police they “could go ahead and check,” according to the affidavit.
In a blue backpack in the front passenger seat area, police said they found a black firearm with an extended clip and St. Omer’s “WAPA ID badge.”
St. Omer admitted that he did not have a license to possess the firearm, but told police “these man after me,” according to the affidavit.
Forensic technicians collected the firearm, a .40-caliber Glock handgun with a live round in the chamber, and 18 rounds in the extended magazine. A second magazine found on the rear seat also contained eight rounds, and police said they found 6.7 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Judge Camacho allowed St. Omer to be released after posting $5,000 cash, and said he must live with a third-party custodian while he awaits trial.
St. Omer spent five years in jail after he was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Larry Rodriguez in 2007, but a jury ultimately found him not guilty and he was released.