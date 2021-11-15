More than 12,000 of the approximately 54,000 V.I. Water and Power Authority meters in the territory are not functioning correctly, officials told the Public Services Commission at a meeting Friday.
Julius Aubain, chief information officer for WAPA, said that of the approximately 54,000 meters in the Automated Metering Infrastructure, or “AMI” system, there are currently 41,897 meters communicating with WAPA, and 12,103 non-communicating meters — meaning that they may be collecting data, but it’s not being transmitted to WAPA’s central system because of some physical or software flaw.
Aubain said he did not have a breakdown by district available, but “we have been seeing a decrease in system performance over the last year.”
At one point they were up to over 50,000 meters online, which has fallen to the current number, “so we have been struggling with that,” Aubain said. Device failures and difficulty accessing meters obstructed by locked gates or vicious dogs are obstacles to obtaining in-person meter readings.
PSC member Raymond Williams Sr. asked “where are we at with this vexing issue of estimated billing?”
Aubain said “the last billing cycle was our lowest billing cycle in quite some time, we were at 6.8%.”
Of that figure, 2.6% “were locations where we had issues accessing, so for example dogs, locked gates, stuff like that,” Aubain said.
There are also “some issues with communications of the system,” and WAPA has a request for proposals going out for an analysis “so we can better understand the root cause,” Aubain said.
The AMI system suffered from deferred maintenance compounded by damage from the hurricanes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development won’t release federal grant funding for infrastructure repairs and upgrades until WAPA reduces the estimated billing rate below 2%.
Hughes said the most frequent complaint received by the PSC is nonsensical readings and bills from WAPA, and it appears that the AMI problems “are not improved.”