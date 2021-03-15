The V.I. Water and Power Authority is seeking $19.1 million from two contractors that leased it turbine generators, claiming that they delayed the switch from diesel fuel to cheaper liquid propane gas on St. Thomas.
According to WAPA, the units leased from APR Energy can be traced to multiple power outages which have caused harm to “WAPA’s reputation and goodwill on the island of St. Thomas, damage to Virgin Islands WAPA’s smart meters used to track consumers’ energy use, and the interruption to the collection of consumers’ payments due to broken smart meters,” according to the lawsuit, filed by WAPA deputy general counsel Aysha Gregory.
The lawsuit against APR Energy and subcontractor Rental Op Co LLC, which was originally filed on Jan. 20 in V.I. Superior Court, was moved to District Court on Thursday.
In 2012, WAPA entered an agreement with General Electric. That agreement shifted to APR Energy when it acquired GE’s power rental business in 2013.
Initially, a General Electric TM2500+ turbine, which became known as Unit 25, was installed at the Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas. In November 2016, WAPA leased Unit 26, an additional mobile power plant, “provided that the additional unit would run on liquid petroleum gas (LPG),” with a goal of reducing fuel costs and emissions.
The modified contract “also provided that Op Co was to provide a vaporization skid capable of converting LPG into a gaseous form required for operation of Unit 26.”
In April 2017, WAPA again modified the contract to add Unit 27, which was also supposed to run on LPG and use the already-installed vaporization skid.
The defendants “repeatedly assured Virgin Islands WAPA that they would be able to successfully transition Units 26 and 27 to burn LPG,” according to the lawsuit, which was critical because the V.I. Public Service Commission had mandated that the units run on LPG by Jan. 1, 2019.
On Oct. 18, 2018, the PSC set rates that WAPA was allowed to charge customers assuming Units 26 and 27 “were burning LPG instead of diesel,” according to the lawsuit. “Because LPG is significantly less expensive and more efficient than diesel fuel, the rates that Virgin Islands WAPA was allowed to charge consumers were considerably lower than those that would have been set for generating power through burning diesel fuel.”
But the LPG conversion “never materialized,” and Units 26 and 27 continued to burn diesel fuel at the end of March 2020 according to the lawsuit.
Beyond that, WAPA claims the units were “wholly unreliable.” Between April 2017 and March 2020, “the defendants were operating Unit 26 and there were approximately 32 unplanned outages. Similarly, from April 2018 to March 2020, when the defendants were operating Unit 27, there were approximately five unplanned outages,” according to the lawsuit.
For example, in June 2019, a power outage in the St. Thomas-St. John District occurred because the fuel vaporizer that converts liquid petroleum into a gas suffered a malfunction, WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said at the time. The vaporizer shut down, cutting the fuel supply to four generators. Unable to handle the demand, the fifth and sixth generators rented from APR Energy, which are oil-fired, also shut down.
WAPA claims that the failures cost the authority in excess of $19.1 million in net losses from July 2017 through March 2020. The lawsuit is seeking that amount, plus the cost to dismantle the equipment and other damages.