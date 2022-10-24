V.I. Water and Power Authority customers in the St. Thomas-St. John District suffered another outage early Sunday morning after the power plant’s largest generator tripped offline.

In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email that the outage began because Unit 23 tripped offline “due to low fuel supply pressure.”

