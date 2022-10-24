V.I. Water and Power Authority customers in the St. Thomas-St. John District suffered another outage early Sunday morning after the power plant’s largest generator tripped offline.
In response to questions from The Daily News, WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email that the outage began because Unit 23 tripped offline “due to low fuel supply pressure.”
The districtwide outage began at around 4:40 a.m. and continued for approximately 20 minutes.
An aging, 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA, Unit 23 is the Randolph Harley Power Plant’s largest and oldest unit, which first came into service in 2004.
After Unit 23 went down, Petersen said WAPA started running Unit 27.
WAPA recently purchased Unit 27, which it had been leasing since 2018, and the GE TM2500 generating unit produces about 24 megawatts.
Unit 27 was running with the three smaller Wartsila generators, and Wartsila 3 “was temporarily taken down around 8:00am but is currently back online,” Petersen said in the email, which was sent at 2:24 p.m.
The district experienced an hours-long outage between Oct. 18 and 19, which was initially caused by a Wartsila software issue, forcing Unit 23 into service. Unit 23 then failed when the fuel line broke, causing another outage.
WAPA also received four additional Wartsila units in late 2021, which are still being installed and are expected to go into service by the first quarter of 2023.
For a listing of feeders and to report an outage or view the WAPA outage map, visit VIWAPA.vi, or visit the V.I. Water and Power Authority Facebook page for updates. You can also call 340-774-3552 and select option 4 to report a service interruption.
