The V.I. Water and Power Authority announced that four new Wärtsilä generating units arrived in the territory, calling it a significant milestone.
Still, it will be another 15 months before St. Thomas-St. John residents can look forward to getting more reliable electrical service.
“This is indeed a significant milestone for WAPA as the utility moves to smaller, more efficient and reliable generation,” WAPA CEO Noel Hodge said in a prepared statement announcing the arrival of the 9-megawatt units on Wednesday.
The smaller units have less impact on customers’ electrical service should a unit trip, he said.
During a Public Services Commission meeting on Nov. 12, Hodge explained that the units can burn both propane and diesel, and will have a major impact on reducing rates. At the time, however, PSC Commissioner Raymond Williams Sr. pointed out that installation won’t be complete for nearly another year-and-a-half.
“These units, coupled with the original three Wärtsilä generators and a battery energy storage system will provide enough generation capacity to meet peak power demand of our customers,” Hodge said in the prepared statement.
Acquisition of the units mark the first time since the mid-1990s that new generators have been purchased and added to the power generation fleet at the Krum Bay plant, according to the statement
The units were purchased through the Community Development Black Grant — Disaster Recovery Program, at a cost of $95 million.
“Through the hard work of the Office of Disaster Recovery, the Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority and U.S. Housing and Urban Development, the acquisition and installation of the new units is 100% federally funded,” Hodge said.
In the statement, WAPA also thanked the Housing Finance Authority for their efforts, noting the agency worked to secure the 100% Housing and Urban Development funding for the new units, and redoubled efforts to allow WAPA to utilize the federal grant funding as the local match for many of the planned mitigation projects in the territory.
The acquisition of the new generators and the battery storage system is one component of a major transformation plan the Authority is undergoing that will utilize significant federal funding provided in the aftermath of the 2017 hurricanes, the release said.
The plan calls for new generation, additional renewables, installation of composite poles and the burying of electrical service lines, according to the statement.