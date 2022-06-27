A faulty air conditioner caused a series of power outages in the St. Thomas-St. John district Friday and Saturday, and forced the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board to hold an emergency meeting Sunday morning, where members voted to expedite a generator purchase agreement with General Electric.
The generator, referred to by WAPA as Unit 27, is a GE TM2500 generating unit that produces about 24 megawatts, WAPA CEO Andrew Smith explained to board members.
WAPA’s typical configuration is to have smaller Wartsila generating units running “in tandem” with Unit 27, which is “our most efficient unit after the Wartsila generation,” Smith said.
WAPA has been leasing Unit 27 since 2018 and has been in negotiations with GE to purchase the unit for several months, Smith said.
The lease ended Thursday.
“Typically these deals get done at the 11th hour, that’s kind of unfortunately the normal way that these things tend to fall out, because there will be a point in time or some event, i.e. the expiration of the lease, that advances the negotiation with GE,” Smith said.
GE would not allow WAPA to run Unit 27 until the close of the transaction, so WAPA substituted the generation with Unit 23.
The Randolph Harley Power Plant’s largest generating unit, Unit 23 is a 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004. The aging unit has been kept on standby while WAPA acquires newer, smaller units.
Smith said WAPA officials had planned to bring the purchase agreement with GE for Unit 27 to the board at its next regular meeting Thursday.
“Unfortunately, Unit 23 that was running in its place had an outage on Friday afternoon,” Smith said.
“The loss occurred after the air conditioner in the unit’s control room stopped working, and subsequently led to the control equipment overheating and shutting down. The automatic shutdown of the equipment is by design so that the control system is not damaged,” according to a news release issued by WAPA Saturday.
While WAPA officials worked to figure out the stalemate, thousands of customers were left without power, and the plant rotated outages among various feeders for hours at a time Friday into Saturday.
Smith said officials contact GE Saturday and negotiated a return to service for Unit 27 at around 2 p.m., ending the outage rotations.
GE agreed to the deal only if WAPA would “accelerate approval” with the board, necessitating the unusual Sunday morning meeting.
Smith said WAPA is looking to acquire Unit 27 for $6.75 million, plus a one-time payment of $145,000 for the interim use while the agreement is finalized.
In addition, “we owe GE $5.4 million in past due payments that have not been made for the lease,” which must be paid in addition to the purchase price, so “we’re looking at approximately $10.6 million,” Smith said.
WAPA is currently paying $631,000 per month to lease the unit, plus around $100,000 per month for the “fired hours charge.”
In addition, “The avoidance of the lease cost is approximately 1.3 cents out of our 16-cent kilowatt hour revenue shortfall,” and the purchase is being supported by the V.I. government, so WAPA customers won’t be footing the cost, Smith said.
All seven WAPA board members were present at Sunday’s meeting and voted in favor of authorizing WAPA to enter into the purchase agreement.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.