The V.I. Water and Power Authority has identified the cause of a brief electrical outage on St. Thomas that occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
WAPA Director of Human Resources Sabrina King-Leonce, who is acting spokeswoman, provided more information about the outage Friday in response to questions from The Daily News.
“The instrument air compressor system which provides air service to the Wärtsilä engines tripped offline. This caused the Wärtsilä generators to also trip offline,” according to Plant Superintendent John Woodson III.
“Units 15 and 27 remained online while Plant Operations staff dispatched Unit 23 to make up the difference in the power generation shortfall,” Woodson added. “Sufficient generation remains dispatched as plant maintenance continues to re-establish full instrument air reliability to the Wärtsilä engines.”
The plant’s largest generating unit, Unit 23 is a 39-megawatt General Electric generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004.
WAPA is working to transition from the old practice of using large generating units — which cause large blackouts when they fail — to smaller Wärtsilä units that have less impact on customers if they drop offline.
About 54 to 56 megawatts of electricity are needed to fully power the St. Thomas-St. John district.
Both General Electric leases, Unit 27 generates around 26 megawatts of electricity and Unit 15 generates around 20 megawatts.
In addition to three 7-megawatt Wärtsilä generators already in use, four new 9-megawatt Wärtsilä units arrived in the territory in November, but aren’t expected to be operational until 2023.