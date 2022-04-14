The V.I. Water and Power Authority has identified the causes of recent power outages across the territory, and said the interruptions are not expected to continue, according to WAPA spokesman Emmett Hansen Jr.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Hansen said in a statement Wednesday that the outages “were caused by relatively minor mechanical issues. In both cases, the problems were repaired rather quickly.”
An outage on St. Croix on Monday “was caused by VITOL/IPOS due to control system issues which interrupted the LPG fuel supply,” according to information from Kevin Smalls, director of Power Production on St. Croix.
When the supply of liquid propane gas was interrupted, “all of the Aggreko units tripped offline,” and the GT20 generating unit transferred back to No. 2 fuel oil.
“GT19 was started and all feeders were restored in approximately 21 minutes,” according to Smalls.
The St. Thomas-St. John District suffered a similar outage Tuesday when Unit 27 tripped at the Randolph Harley Power Plant, according to John Woodson III, St. Thomas Plant superintendent.
“We now know a breaker switch for the Automatic Voltage Regulator was found burnt. GE is looking for a replacement and will provide us with a part number in case we can help locate one,” according to Woodson. “Unit 23 was in standby. As mentioned previously an air leak in a startup component was discovered during troubleshooting. This initially prevented the unit from firing and coming online.”
Woodson added that, “we were initially able to start Unit 14 which allowed initial feeder closure. Due to its limitations, as the load demand increased we commenced a rotation schedule which lasted about 12 minutes when Unit 23 came online.”
Units 15 and three Wartsila generators remained online using liquid propane gas.