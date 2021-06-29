V.I. Water and Power Authority customers in the St. Thomas-St. John District were left without power for hours Sunday after the Harley generating plant failed yet again.
Electrical service was fully restored at 10:20 p.m. Sunday, “following both a districtwide and subsequent smaller scale service interruptions,” according to a news release from WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
“The outage evolved into a prolonged blackout as personnel at the Randolph Harley Power Plant in Krum Bay, St. Thomas, faced escalating operational challenges in rebuilding and maintaining an adequate level of generation to meet the power demand of customers on St. Thomas, St. John, Water Island and Hassel Island yesterday afternoon,” Greaux said.
Customers have been suffering repeated, random outages, and many residents took to social media Sunday to complain about surges and other concerns.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during Monday’s press conference that “we’re still struggling with the old units at the power utility,” and the repair process is long and slow.
New Wärtsilä generators “are due to come in this month,” but “they take forever to get them in place and get them running,” because the process is so complex, Bryan said.
“Over the past two weeks, the Harley plant has been confronted by operational challenges with several units that are usually reserved for service restoration following an outage,” according to Greaux. “In recent times, WAPA owned generators, Units 14, 15 and 23, have been sidelined due to various issues.”
Noel Hodge, WAPA interim executive director, said in the statement that “repairs were completed on Unit 14 and the unit was used to recover from the June 17 major outage. Unit 15 was also repaired, but requires additional work. We believe Unit 15 began to lose load on Sunday after a hiccup in the propane fuel delivery system which then forced the unit to transfer from LPG gas to Number 2 oil as its fuel source. Once on oil, we noticed the unit losing capacity.”
According to the WAPA statement, the Sunday issues with Unit 15 “spread across to the three propane-fired reciprocating internal combustion engine generators, which also tripped and led to the midday districtwide outage.”
Further, it noted that through late Sunday afternoon, “electric system personnel worked to restore power, starting with Unit 14 [the oldest unit in the plant], then the leased unit [Unit 27], followed by the propane fired generators. Several unsuccessful attempts were made at full restoration and the units tripped repeatedly for a variety of reasons. Personnel also faced challenges with sectionalizing distribution feeders in the system.”
WAPA said that “many of the sectionalizing devices were damaged in the storms of 2017 and the authority has been replacing these devices as rapidly as possible to ensure that full grid performance is achieved.”
Electrical staff were able to eventually bring six units online, which was enough to restore service to all customers. WAPA said the last neighborhoods to have power restored were in portions of Smith Bay, Nazareth, Red Hook and St. John.
Hodge said the agency “must shore up the units it owns, especially those that have often been relied on to restore service following a major interruption.”
“We cannot afford to continue the dispatching of all available generators 24/7. There must be a contingency plan to prevent the slightest upset on the system from having a catastrophic effect on overall power production. Just as important, should a major service interruption occur, options must be available to restore service to our customers in a more timely and efficient manner,” he said in the prepared statement. “Efforts are also being made to conduct a full system coordination study which will evaluate the performance of the generators, the effects of faults on the electric grid and ensure proper sensitivity of the protection schemes to minimize the likelihood of plant outages from outside disturbances.”
Hodge also apologized to the public for any inconvenience caused by the outage and thanked the men and women of WAPA who assisted with the restoration effort on Sunday.