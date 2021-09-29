V.I. Water and Power Authority linemen have begun a training program aimed at helping sharpen skills to help them maintain the territory’s electric grid.
The training sessions, which run through early next year, are being staged on the grounds of the Reichhold Center for the Arts on St. Thomas and the Agriculture Fair Grounds in Estate Lower Love on St. Croix.
WAPA is partnering with Electric Cities of Georgia to provide the training, which is mandatory to meet regulatory standards and helps ensure a high level of safety for personnel, according to interim Executive Director Noel Hodge.
“We began the training back in 2019 originally to secure certification of our line personnel for energized line or hot work, however, the program was not completed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Hodge said.
Previously, linemen have completed safety meetings and groundman school.
Overall, training will cover a groundman program for new employees, apprentice program, hot-line training, advance lineman training, line-clearance tree trimming certification, confined space training, trenching and shoring, pole top and bucket truck rescue, meterman certification and safety meetings.
“The scope of the training was met with approval by the safety management team and completion of the program is absolutely vital to the safety of our employees and their success at the authority as it pertains to upward mobility,” Hodge said.
Electric Cities of Georgia is a member of the American Public Power Association and a non-profit organization that provides strategic and technical services to 52 public power communities.
Partial funding for the training program is provided by a $215,000 Department of Interior grant, with WAPA funding the remaining $301,550, with funds realized from cost savings through overtime reduction.
The reduced overtime costs resulted from a reorganization of the electric division, according to the press release.
Hodge thanked both the University of the Virgin Islands and the Agriculture Department for their helping facilitate the training.