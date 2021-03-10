The V.I. Water and Power Authority board chairman said Tuesday that COO Clinton Hedrington Jr. has resigned, shortly after the resignation of CEO and Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, and Noel Hodge has been tapped as interim CEO.
Governing board Chairman Anthony Hodge issued a statement that Kupfer “served WAPA and our community admirably for three years and came to the Authority after more than 20 years with Hess Corporation, where he served the last six years as President and CEO of HOVENSA.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said in a letter to Thomas on March 2 that Kupfer “must be sent home without further opportunity to act. Given the number of misdeeds committed under Mr. Kupfer’s watch, it is important that he is removed before any further damage can be done.”
Thomas defended Kupfer in the statement Tuesday, and said his “contributions and accomplishments were often undervalued and underestimated. He entered WAPA with the electrical system freshly restored from the 2017 hurricanes and at a time when WAPA was struggling to resume its monthly billing. Mr. Kupfer stabilized the Authority, saw it through some of its most difficult financial times, and to the end, was committed to a brighter financial outlook for the company.”
More recently, Kupfer “advocated for sweeping improvements to the power generation and water distribution systems in both districts. He also empowered his staff to pursue federal funding for a host of mitigation projects that will materialize over the next few years.
“At this time in his life, however, Mr. Kupfer has elected to pursue other endeavors. We respect his decision and thank him immensely for his contributions to WAPA and the Virgin Islands,” Thomas wrote.
He also thanked Hedrington for his service.
“No words can thank Clinton for his years of dedication, commitment, and vision to the Authority. A consummate professional, Mr. Hedrington frequently pursued initiatives that placed WAPA on par with leading utilities in the nation,” according to Thomas.”
During the last three years, he became WAPA’s go-to person on FEMA projects, federal funding, and, at times, served in the capacity as acting CEO. Clinton is a brilliant electrical engineer and a native Virgin Islander whose contributions are immeasurable.”
Thomas said the governing board “is committed to a smooth transition,” and has selected Hodge to step in while they look for Kupfer’s replacement.
“Mr. Hodge is no stranger to this role having served as Acting CEO on occasions in the past. He has been the COO of the Water System since October 2016. Mr. Hodge, a civil engineer, is also a former power plant maintenance manager and a former director of water distribution,” according to Thomas.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said Hodge has been with WAPA for 24 years.
Thomas said in the statement that “the nine-member governing board and the administration remain firmly committed to developing a utility that will provide more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective electrical and potable water service to the people of the Virgin Islands. Additionally, the board’s sole legal mandate is to set policy and direction for WAPA.”
In a letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on March 3, Gittens urged “your immediate nomination of new members” of the WAPA board.
“It is my understanding that three board members remain despite the expiration of their terms, and that the terms of two other board members expire in April of this year,” Gitten wrote.
“I am quite certain it is difficult to find individuals to take on this task, yet it is more important than ever to ensure that WAPA has a fully functional Board of Directors. WAPA’s high rates and unreliable service continue to be among the most challenging issues we face in this Territory and the appointment of qualified and serious board members is essential for its proper function.”