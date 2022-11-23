WAPA2

The new Water and Power Authority’s linemen quarters in Market Square East, St. Thomas.

 Photo by WAPA

ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Water and Power Authority on Monday released photos of what it said was the new headquarters for its St. Thomas linemen, touting improved work environment and more than $20,000 in monthly savings.

The old headquarters was located in Bolongo until the move to the new building in Market Square East.