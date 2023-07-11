V.I. Water and Power Authority official Niel Vanterpool has indicated that he wants to plead guilty to soliciting kickbacks after steering valuable government contracts to a company he partially owned, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Vanterpool was serving as transmission and distribution director for WAPA when he was arrested in January 2021 and charged with two counts of conflicts of interest, prohibited acts. The felony charges carry a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, plus fines.

