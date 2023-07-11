V.I. Water and Power Authority official Niel Vanterpool has indicated that he wants to plead guilty to soliciting kickbacks after steering valuable government contracts to a company he partially owned, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Vanterpool was serving as transmission and distribution director for WAPA when he was arrested in January 2021 and charged with two counts of conflicts of interest, prohibited acts. The felony charges carry a possible sentence of up to five years in prison, plus fines.
After his arrest, Vanterpool was placed on administrative suspension with pay, pending the outcome of the case.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen did not immediately respond to questions from The Daily News Monday about whether Vanterpool is still on administrative leave.
On June 26, Vanterpool and his defense attorney Treston Moore appeared in court on St. Thomas for a change of plea hearing.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Vanterpool agreed to plead guilty to one of the two counts and pay a $5,000 fine, according to the record of proceeding. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend probation, rather than jail time.
When Judge Kathleen Mackay asked Moore if prosecutors had correctly stated the terms of the plea agreement, Moore said it “was a closed, Alford plea,” according to the clerk’s notes from the record of proceeding.
A plea under the Alford doctrine means that a defendant does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to sustain a conviction at trial.
Moore said a fine also cannot be applied under the law, according to court records.
Prosecutors did not object to Vanterpool taking an Alford plea, and Mackay ordered the parties to file an amended plea offer.
She rescheduled the change of plea hearing to July 17, and said that “the written plea offer should mirror what is placed on the record.”
The case began in January 2018, when WAPA conducted an internal audit of the award of the Field Area Network wireless communication system contract to ABB, Inc. and subcontractor Surge.
Vanterpool began working for WAPA in June 2015 as automation and operations manager before being promoted to transmission and distribution director, in which “he served as the chairperson of the evaluation committee which selected ABB, Inc. to be awarded the FAN contract with Surge Communications, LLC as ABB’s subcontractor,” according to the warrant for his arrest.
Vanterpool also “served as WAPA’s project manager of the FAN project,” and “approved all invoices and payments to ABB causing WAPA to remit funds in excess of 1.7 million dollars to ABB for performance of the contract.”
Vanterpool owns a 33% interest in Surge Communications, LLC, a subcontractor for ABB, according to the warrant for his arrest.
Auditors found through interviews that Vanterpool introduced Surge Communications to members of WAPA, “never informing them that he had 33% managing interest in the business,” and Vanterpool was familiar with ABB from earlier WAPA projects.
In February of 2016, Vanterpool solicited ABB CEO Chris Rittler “for tickets to a Warriors game in California,” and ABB Sales Director Howard Robertson “offered an all-expense paid snorkeling cruise or a sunset cruise to Niel Vanterpool in St. Maarten, West Indies,” according to the warrant. “Niel Vanterpool solicited for and was offered gratuities as part of his relationship with ABB, Inc.”
And because Vanterpool oversaw and approved the work done by Surge communications for WAPA, “Vanterpool approved all invoices submitted by ABB, Inc. regardless of the quality or completion of the work performed,” and the scheme “resulted in Niel Vanterpool receiving a portion of those funds for his own financial gain from the WAPA FAN project,” according to the warrant.
Vanterpool’s case has long been cited during Legislature discussions about WAPA reform efforts, and Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens sponsored legislation to appropriate $250,000 to fund an audit by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed an earlier version of the legislation, as well as its revived form, Bill No. 35-0061.
“Like its predecessor, this Bill would inappropriately infringe on the Inspector General’s independence to select how to best investigate the totality of government. Additionally, the measure is duplicative, as the Inspector General has completed its review of the WAPA-VITOL Fuel Contracting Process and Transactions and submitted the report to the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands and the Office of the U.S. Attorney,” Bryan wrote in a transmittal letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr.
“As you know, I have requested that the Inspector General review the Legislature’s proposed inquiries and provide a timeline and cost estimate for investigating the outstanding questions,” Bryan added.
Senators voted unanimously to override Bryan’s veto at the Legislative Session in June.
“We must continue to seek accountability at WAPA on behalf of the people,” Gittens said in a press release after the vote. “There must be a fundamental change of the culture of waste, fraud and abuse within the utility where these bad contracts, major losses and cost overruns were allowed to happen.”