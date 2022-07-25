The V.I. Water and Power Authority identified a broken insulator as the cause of an outage that occurred early Sunday morning on St. Thomas.
Nyomi Gumbs, WAPA’s interim director of corporate communications, said in an email that the outage “was twofold. Essentially an outage due to overcurrent happened on Feeder 7C.”
The “overcurrent” issue subsequently caused Unit 23, the largest generation unit at the Randolph Harley Power Plant, to trip offline, “and resulted in the larger power outage,” Gumbs said. “We quickly brought online more generation capacity by activating one of our backup units at the plant to help manage load, but there was still an unavoidable interruption of service unfortunately.”
The outage occurred at around 1:10 a.m. and interrupted power to more than 16,000 customers, according to WAPA’s online outage map.
WAPA provided additional updates on their Facebook page, and service was restored to all customers except those on Feeder 7C less than an hour after the outage occurred.
A WAPA line crew “successfully located a broken insulator and determined this to be the cause of the initial outage to Feeder 7C,” and the remaining portion of Feeder 7C was fully restored as of 3:33 a.m., according to WAPA.
The plant is continuing to rely on Unit 23, an aging 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004.
The unit had been kept on standby while WAPA acquires newer, smaller units, according to WAPA CEO Andrew Smith, who told the WAPA governing board recently that they have been running Unit 27 in tandem with smaller Wartsila units.
WAPA had been leasing Unit 27 since 2018, but was unable to keep running it after the lease with GE expired on June 23, forcing Unit 23 back into service in its place.
A faulty air conditioner caused Unit 23 to overheat and shut down, which subsequently created a series of power outages in the St. Thomas-St. John district between June 24 and 25.
WAPA’s governing board held an emergency meeting on June 26 and voted to purchase Unit 27, a GE TM2500 generating unit that produces about 24 megawatts.
In regard to why WAPA is still running Unit 23 after purchasing Unit 27, Gumbs provided clarification in a subsequent email Sunday.
There are three Wartsila units in operation at Harley power plant, and one is currently receiving routine maintenance, Gumbs said.
“In order to safely conduct this process, it does require the unit to be offline – which is essentially why Unit 23 was brought online to briefly help manage load. The Wartsila undergoing routine maintenance is coming back online today,” Gumbs said.
WAPA is “also diligently working” to get four other new Wartsila units at the plant online by the first quarter of 2023, which “will provide additional efficient and reliable generation capacity,” Gumbs said.
