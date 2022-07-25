The V.I. Water and Power Authority identified a broken insulator as the cause of an outage that occurred early Sunday morning on St. Thomas.

Nyomi Gumbs, WAPA’s interim director of corporate communications, said in an email that the outage “was twofold. Essentially an outage due to overcurrent happened on Feeder 7C.”

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.