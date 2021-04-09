ST. THOMAS — A loss of fuel pressure at the Harley power plant caused a districtwide power outage on St. Thomas and St. John that left many in the dark and unable to work or attend classes Thursday morning.
The V.I. Education Department delayed classes in the district until 10 a.m., and Water and Power Authority spokesman Jean Greaux issued a statement about the cause of the outage later in the day.
“A preliminary review of data from four of WAPA’s generating units points to a loss of or significant drop in fuel pressure at the time of an electrical service interruption in the St. Thomas-St. John district early Thursday morning,” according to the news release.
“Personnel have reviewed data files from Unit 15 as well as three Wartsila generators and have noted a significant fuel pressure drop which tripped the units and resulted in the major power outage,” Noel Hodge, WAPA’s interim executive director, said in a statement.
Customers on St. Thomas, St. John, Water Island and Hassel Island were affected.
Hodge said management and operations teams at the plant are trying to figure out what caused the fuel pressure drop.
“We want to fully understand the circumstances that contributed to the pressure loss, and more importantly, how a reoccurrence can be avoided,” Hodge said in the statement.
He said the dispatched propane-powered units were operating normally and the pressure loss “essentially fuel-starved the units leading to their tripping offline. It was a sudden loss of all generation.”
Prior to today’s outage, which occurred at about 3 a.m., the plant had not experienced a districtwide outage since Jan. 11, according to the news release.
About 30 minutes after all customers were restored, at about 5:40 a.m., two of the three dispatched generators tripped, resulting in an outage to customers on six feeders across the St. Thomas-St. John district, according to the news release. After resolving operational issues with the tripped units, plant personnel rebuilt generation capacity and restored service to all customers at about 7:55 a.m.