Harley Power Plant

The Water and Power Authority’s Randolph Harley Power Plant on St. Thomas. WAPA customers in the St. Thomas-St. John district went without power for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning due to issues with software and a fuel line.

 Daily News file photo/

Residents of the St. Thomas-St. John district who rely on the V.I. Water and Power Authority went without power for hours again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, after a backup generator that was called into service also failed.

Customers unable to afford generators or solar-powered battery backup systems were left struggling to sleep without fans or air conditioning, and many feeders were restored — only to go out again a short time later.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.