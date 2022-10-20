Residents of the St. Thomas-St. John district who rely on the V.I. Water and Power Authority went without power for hours again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, after a backup generator that was called into service also failed.
Customers unable to afford generators or solar-powered battery backup systems were left struggling to sleep without fans or air conditioning, and many feeders were restored — only to go out again a short time later.
The initial outage was caused when “Wartsilla went offline to an IT software issue last night at about 9:38 p.m.,” according to WAPA Corporate Communications Director Shanell Petersen.
Petersen recently took over the role, and previously served as managing director, Marketing and Vision 2040 for the V.I. Economic Development Authority.
The software issue forced WAPA to bring its backup generator, Unit 23, back into rotation.
The Randolph Harley Power Plant’s largest generating unit, Unit 23 is a 39-megawatt GE generator owned by WAPA that first came into service in 2004. The aging unit has been kept on standby while WAPA acquires newer, smaller units.
The plant typically runs a configuration of smaller Wartsila generating units in tandem with 24-megawatt Unit 27, a newer, more efficient generator, but Unit 23 is still occasionally called into service in emergencies.
When Unit 23 was brought online, power was restored at about 9:31 a.m., according to Petersen.
But “the fuel line broke, which then caused the outage again. Personnel is working to secure the generation at this time,” Petersen said in an email at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.
Petersen said that as of 12:35 p.m., “Unit 23 is online and all feeders have been restored.”
Education Department spokeswoman Cynthia Graham responded to questions from The Daily News about the outage’s impact on schools.
“We are working closely with WAPA to determine if we may have to shut down during the course of the day. We are mindful of the importance of keeping our schools up and running, to avoid impacting teaching and learning,” Graham said in an email.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School “experienced some delays, but nothing that impacted its scheduled opening,” and all schools opened Wednesday.
“In the event that we do have to close schools, notification is released to parents through email blasts, Facebook postings, and local media outlets,” Graham said.
She added that, “Our schools currently do not have generators; however, we do have funding appropriated for the installations. Once our electrical assessments of all schools have been completed — the projected timeline is end of January — we will begin our purchase and installations.”
