St. Croix residents experienced a major power outage Monday, and the V.I. Water and Power Authority hasn’t yet identified the cause.
Approximately 12,000 customers were without power as of around 9:30 a.m., and according to WAPA, all feeders were restored by 12:12 p.m.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and WAPA leaders have been warning of possible rolling blackouts and said that Vitol might cut fuel shipments again if the propane company didn’t receive a $45 million payment by Friday as part of a contract buyout deal totaling $145 million.
Attorney Kye Walker, general counsel to the V.I. Public Finance Authority, told senators at an April 5 Special Session that Friday is the “drop dead” deadline for the first $45 million payment.
Senators waited until late Friday night to authorize the request, and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to questions about whether Vitol has received the first $45 million payment.
But it appears the deadline was more flexible than Walker suggested, as Bryan still issued a statement publicly praising senators for agreeing to to a $100 million line of credit — $50 million less than Bryan had asked for — which will enable the government to loan WAPA the cash while waiting for federal reimbursement.
On Monday, Motta did not respond to a question about whether there’s a new deadline for the first payment to Vitol.
But he did respond to a question about whether the outage on St. Croix is a result of the rolling blackouts Bryan had warned about: “You’d have to get the cause for the outage on STX from WAPA. I am not privy to information as to its cause,” Motta wrote in a text message.
WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen said in an email that, “Today’s outage was not related to the blackouts referenced by the Governor. Preliminary reports have shown that Unit 20’s breaker opened. The cause has not yet been determined. Tests are still being conducted.”
Petersen said she is still working to respond to questions about the payments to Vitol.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.