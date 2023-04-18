St. Croix residents experienced a major power outage Monday, and the V.I. Water and Power Authority hasn’t yet identified the cause.

Approximately 12,000 customers were without power as of around 9:30 a.m., and according to WAPA, all feeders were restored by 12:12 p.m.

