ST. THOMAS — An electrical service interruption has been scheduled for today for residents in Nadir, Bovoni, Frydenhoj, Nazareth, Ridge Road, Red Hook and Smith Bay, the Water and Power Authority announced Tuesday in a news release.
The outage, slated for 8 to 10 p.m., is necessary to allow electric system personnel to restore Feeder 9C to its normal configuration, WAPA said. Changes to the routing of the feeder were necessary after a distribution system switchgear suffered extensive damage during an outage on March 29.