V.I. Water and Power Authority customers on St. Thomas suffered more intermittent power outages Tuesday.
“An apparent electrical fault in an underground transmission line between the power plant and an electrical substation in Long Bay has resulted in a service interruption to sections of the district and has required changes to the grid to redistribute existing electrical load,” according to a news release from WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Greaux said that “a schedule of rolling interruptions may be required later this evening. Areas now experiencing service interruptions include Cassi Hill to Sapphire Beach, Havensight to Bovoni and a portion of St. John.”
Other areas which experienced outages had been restored, and “Crews are troubleshooting the underground circuits to determine the cause of the fault and make any required repairs,” Greaux said.
Customers have been suffering repeated, random outages in recent days, mostly due to issues at the Harley generating plant on St. Thomas.
A districtwide outage Sunday left customers in the dark for hours, and “evolved into a prolonged blackout” as plant personnel “faced escalating operational challenges in rebuilding and maintaining an adequate level of generation to meet the power demand of customers on St. Thomas, St. John, Water Island and Hassel Island,” Greaux said.
Greaux said Tuesday’s outage was not related to any issues at the Harley plant.